Halloween may be over, but there are still plenty of local opportunities to be tickled by ghoulish delights. For example, a scary story is one kind of literature that remains popular year round,

In “The Manor of Frights,” a new horror anthology from Horror Addicts.net, some of genre’s best up-and-coming writers answered a call for gripping fictional stories about monsters, placing a different supernatural creature ‒ ghosts, mummies, zombies, killer plants ‒ in a different room of a 100-year-old Victorian mansion. In this house, every room suffers a different haunting or curse. Edited by Emerian Rich ‒ the creator, publisher and “horror hostess” of Horror Addicts, an online gathering spot for fans and writers of horror fiction ‒ the book’s release will be celebrated this weekend at Petaluma’s Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic.

Among the writers who will attend the event are Rich, Sumiko Saulson, R.L. Merrill and Beulah Vega (a regular contributor to the Argus-Courier). Vega’s short story “Lanai” ‒ about a deadly family secret threatening a young heir to a sugar company’s family fortune ‒ appears under Vega’s horror-fiction pen name B.F. Vega.

An active member of the Horror Writer’s Association, Vega has written numerous short stories, poems and novels, emphasizing her affection for the macabre. She is also a regular theater reviewer, and directs theater productions on occasion. In her bio, she describes herself as a “horror writer, political poet and overworked theater artist.” Vega, a second generation native of Sonoma County, is clearly enthusiastic about "Manor of Frights,“ which she describes as “17 stories, written by different 17 different authors, covering each room in a different style, era and time period.”

Those stories include D.W. Milton’s “Flowers in the Foyer,” exploring the mystery of why there are always fresh flowers in the manor’s foyer (and a new housemaid named for a flower every two weeks), Ollie Fox’s Storage,“ about a servant locked in a storeroom, Michael Fassbender’s “Withered Bindings,” set in the study, where one malevolent book seems to have infected the others, and Daphne Strasert’s “A Green Thumb,” which follows a woman stealing clippings of a rare, prized orchid, which might be more exotic and unpredictable than she assumes.

Publisher Emerain Rich delivers a grisly little gem in “Dinner Guests,” in which a determined butler attempts to repel a group of hungry zombies without any of the family members knowing what’s happening.

Other tales feature a vengeful spectral pianist (“Turning Pages,” by Mark Orr), monsters under a little boy’s bed (“Nightbears,” by Loren Rhoads), a secret bathhouse full of wicked surprises (“Beyond the Ensuite,” by Barend Nieuwstraten III), a hellish discover in the garage (“The Desiccated Heart,” by Sumiko Saulson, and a terrifying ancient artifact entombed in the nursery (“Come Find Me, Mummy,” by Rosetta Yorke).

Such stuff is catnip to Vega, who’se always loved writing horror, while exploring other styles and genres as well.

“When I was in High School, I wrote some pretty Emo poetry,” she said. “At a certain point, I couldn’t handle all the rhyming anymore.” Later, during a difficult point in her life, she began to explore writing political poetry, and then, during the pandemic, Vega concentrated on writing stories, with her first published Horror story appeared in 2020. Since then, her writings have been published on several continents. In 2021, her first collection of poetry, “A Saga for the Unrequited,’” was published.

Asked about her use of a pen name, Vega said she has learned from experience that names are both personal and pragmatic.

“Women still face discrimination, whether conscious or unconscious, by readers,” she said. “When I write poetry, I publish by ‘Beulah Vega,’ but when I publish theater reviews or horror novels, I use ‘B.F. Vega.’ Sometimes readers are not ready for a female writer who writes gory novels.”

Vega has several releases in the works after “Manor of Frights.” Her slasher novel “What the Sonoran Takes” will soon be published by Red Cape Books and her 1990s supernatural story “Allies will be published in the upcoming anthology ”Memento Mori,“ by Culture Cult Press.

Asked about her favorite “haunted place” in Petaluma, there was no hesitation.

“Old Chicago Pizza!” Vega said. “I love the old building, not to mention the great pizza ‒ and those bathrooms are the scariest haunted places in Petaluma.”