The lasting impacts of war affect not only the actual combatants, but also the civilians living through that war, whether at home or in the country in conflict. In some ways, these impacts are strongest and most damaging in the children who experience them.

“Children,” asks novelist Jacqueline Winspear, “are ultimately the victims in all wars, aren’t they?”

Winspear is a British writer and historical-fiction author best known as the creator of the fictional sleuth Maisie Dobbs. Through 17 novels, Winspear has followed the title character from her early days prior to World War I, beginning with Dobbs in service as a maid, to her eventual role as an investigator ‒ sometimes at the behest of the British government.

Winspear makes no secret of the fact that her characters and stories are inspired by the often-silent suffering of her grandfather, a World War I veteran.

“You just go on with it, You never really talked about it,” she said during a recent phone call, describing the attitude of veterans of that era. Her grandfather survived the Battle of the Somme in 1916, and returned to England with shrapnel wounds, gas damaged lungs and post-traumatic stress, then called shell shock. “My grandfather was still picking shrapnel out of his legs, that worked their way up, till the end. History books are very convenient, in that conflicts are compartmentalized into certain years. It's ‘done and dusted.’ It wasn’t like that for my grandfather. It went on till the day he died.”

The effects of wars on the home front were equally as destructive, but particularly in World War II, when German bombers reached England during the Blitz.

“I was raised in Kent County,” said Winspear, “and the people of Kent experienced the aerial warfare from the Battle of Britain, as the RAF intercepted German fighters and bombers on their way to London.”

Winspear’s mother was once buried in rubble during a bombing attack on London, and even at a young age Winspear recognized the trauma left on family members.

“One of the major contributors to PTSD is sound,” she noted. “It can be a horrible trigger.”

One day, her mother heard a fire engine siren wailing close by, and she rapidly pulled Winspear into a doorway to take cover from bombs, even though the war had ended many years before.

While the bestselling adventures of Maisie Dobbs have clearly captured the imagination of the public, Winspear has other stories to tell, largely focusing on the effects of war on the young. In her new novel, “The White Lady” ‒ which she will be discussing during an in-person appearance at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma on Monday, March 27 ‒ Winspear tells the fact-based story of young children recruited to be part of the Belgian Resistance movement during World War I.

“That's what I wanted to explore, the impact of conflict on the young,” she said, “in this case, not only a child, but a female trained to be a killer ‒ and the long term impact of, where does that leave you as a person after you’ve experienced that?”

During the war, Winspear said, most Belgian men and boys were rounded up by the Germans who were occupying Belgium, leaving only female children as potential recruits.

“So they were brought into the Resistance to gather intelligence on the enemy, and even to kill,” explained Winspear.

Elinor White, the protagonist of “The White Lady,” is just such a young spy. The Belgian underground was called “La Dame Blanche” (The White Lady), in reference to a German legend that the appearance of a lady wearing white would start the fall of the Kaiser, the German Emperor at the time of World War I.

“The character of Elinor is a veteran of the Belgian Resistance during World War I and World War II, and is drawn back into a world of intrigue she never wanted to be part of again,” said Winspear. “I can’t tell you more than that,” she added playfully. “You’ll have to read the book.”

Winspear’s expansive knowledge of war, amassed from her studies of wartime experiences and losses ‒ as well as her thoughts on how we remember and treat our veterans the world over ‒ is presented in all of her writing, as in conversation, with precision and conviction.

“My Mum used to say, ‘Yes, the Blitz was horrible ‒ but don’t forget the people of Dresden,’” she recalled, referencing the fire-bombing of that German city late in World War II.

Another topic of ongoing importance to Winspear is, of course, the role women played during these conflicts. The often forgotten forgotten contributions of such women inspired the wartime conflicts faced by Elinor White in “The White Lady,” but her creator points out that she is just the representation of one out of hundreds of thousands.

Said Winspear, “So many women stepped into roles left as men went off to war.”