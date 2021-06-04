Watch: Happy Donut Day, Petaluma!

If you happen to enjoy a certain, circular, baked breakfast treat today, take a few extra seconds to savor the moment. Because especially today — Friday, June 4, National Donut Day — there’s a whole lot history in that donut hole.

Believe it or not, National Donut Day is not just some callous conspiracy to artificially bump up sales of deep-fried pastries. The first National Donut Day took place in 1938, launched by none other than the Salvation Army. The Chicago branch, to be precise. It seems that the organization wanted a way to thank and honor about 250 fearless “doughnut lassies” or “doughnut girls” (sorry, that's really what they were called), who had volunteered with the organization years before, during WWI, to make baked goods for soldiers in France.

The bold bakers actually journeyed to the front lines to make donuts (and, it being the Salvation Army, to provide spiritual comfort) for enlisted men at small social centers where other services (mending of clothing, help with mailing letters home) were also offered. The social centers were called “huts,” and were mainly established in abandoned buildings near the action or ports of entry.

Donuts, it was decided, would be the easiest baked good to produce under those circumstances.

According to some estimates, the doughnut lassies cooked and distributed 9,000 donuts in France during their time there. There was even a popular song at the time titled. “Don’t Forget the Salvation Army: Remember My Donut Girl.” (Listen to a cover of it below).

It was to honor those women that the first National Donut Day was declared roughly 20 years later. Now marked on the first Friday of June, the original Donut Day was a fundraiser for the Salvation Army's Chicago-based branch, encouraging the purchase of donuts citywide, with proceeds going to feed hungry people, it being the midst of the Great Depression, of course. Though much of the holiday's history has been forgotten, Donut Day continues, though no longer associated with the Salvation Army.

In Petaluma, Dunkin' Donuts will be offering free classic donuts all day, with the purchase of a cup of coffee or other drink. In Rohnert Park, Krispy Kreme will be giving out donuts with no purchase required, and have promised a second free donut to anyone showing proof of vaccination (that offer good every day, not just on Donut Day, but hey, why not double up?).

We're not sure if or how Petaluma's many other iconic “donuteries” (Keny's donuts, Sunrise Donuts, the Donut Den, and others) will be celebrating. But whether you decided to simply support your local donut makers by buying a delectable snack, or maybe forgo the actual pastry and just make a donation to a good cause, we wish you a very happy Donut Day.

Don't forget the coffee.