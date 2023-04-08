‘Water is Her Right!’ with the Fula Brothers at Polly Klaas Theater

A live concert featuring the energetic, magical and joyous West African-fusion music of the Fula Brothers will take place on Saturday, April 29, as a fundraiser for the Sonder Project, working to empower women and increase their access to clean water in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As a musical duo, the Fula Brothers represent West Africa and the U.S., employing a combination of finger-style guitar, percussion, vocals, the West African hunters harp with “an ecstatic groove that the heart, and the feet, cannot resist.”

The evening will also include a silent auction featuring donated prizes from Griffo Distillery, Sacramento Republic FC, the Luma Center and more. Beer, wine and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Funds raised will support the construction of a new deep-water well and related efforts, with 100% of the money going directly to The Sonder Project's many clean water programs. If the fundraising goal is reached, the Sonder Project will dedicate a new deep-water well in one of its partner communities to the people of Petaluma.

“The Sonder Project,” reads a statement on the nonprofit’s website, “believes that water is a central issue to women's rights and empowerment, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa. When The Sonder Project partners with rural communities in Burkina Faso and Malawi to construct a deep-water well, women can access clean water any time, any day, and they gain the freedom to spend more time with their family, earn a living or go back to school. After a Sonder well is drilled, according to women we interviewed, they report saving hours each day, improved health for their families, improved community relations as they no longer compete over scarce resources, and greater economic opportunities. Access to water is transformed from an oppressive burden, to a fundamental right to be celebrated.”

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. General Admission (on a first-come, first-served basis) is $30, with reserved first row seating $50. The Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. For more information visit TheSonderProject.org.