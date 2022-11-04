Water saving education event this weekend

Cool Petaluma and Daily Acts are teaming up for an informational water-saving event at which attendees can learn simple and surprising ways to conserve water during the current drought.

Participants will learn about building healthy soil to sequester carbon and retain water, catch rainwater in garden and barrels, install home gray water systems, convert lawns with sheet mulching, plant food forests and pollinator gardens to create habit using very little water, and more.

The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cavenagh Center and in the garden of Trathen Heckman (of Daily Acts), right across the street.