‘We Have a Real Problem!’: The language of cars is not my jam

My wife was driving around San Diego State University late at night, she once told me, when a white van pulled up next to her at a light and a man told her, “Pull over. Your blinking light fluid is leaking.”

My wife thought about it and was ready to pull over when her friend told her to keep moving. At this point in her story, I asked, “Well, what was wrong with the blinking fluid?”

And that's because I don't know much about cars.

I used to fear taking my car to a mechanic because if they told me they needed to replace the little old elf in charge of running my motor, I'd say, “That’s fair. We all need to retire one day.”

When I lived in San Diego, my mom found a very honest mechanic who worked for a Japanese car manufacturer. Let's call him Enrique to protect his identity. Enrique worked on all of my family's cars, and eventually, my mom convinced him to hook her up with an employee discount. So he would tell the people at the desk that my mom was his aunt (she wasn't. We would get the pieces at cost, and we would pay cash for the labor.

So I guess he was a very honest mechanic to us, his pretend family, if not to his employer.

When I moved to Petaluma from San Diego, leaving Enrique behind was one of my biggest reservations. I would be out in the wild and crazy world of mechanics, vulnerable to whatever automotive adjacent fib I was told.

Eventually, my father-in-law, Rich, said I should take my car to Maria at Out West Garage in Downtown Petaluma. I was skeptical, because I didn't feel like anyone could replace Enrique. Still, I needed someone because I knew my car required servicing to keep from exploding. I also was keenly aware I had no idea how to feed its motor with the recommended daily requirements of vitamins and minerals.

At Out West Garage, Maria and her smile quickly won me over. She is funny and easygoing, and standing at her counter, you can see a handful of expertly curated Bizarro cartoons on display.

It is hard to keep your defenses up against that.

And it really is an excellent garage.

For me, it was love at first service.

As if that wasn't enough, that first time I saw a mandolin standing behind her desk and I asked her about it. She handed me a flyer announcing an open jam session.

Now, here is this auto shop that only deals in Japanese cars, but on Monday nights, all of that car stuff is left at the door, and the small room in the back becomes a music room, where neighbors are welcome to bring their instruments and jam at a big happy bluegrass jam session.

This is the embodiment of Petaluma.

“We work semi-hard! We jam hard!”

But when not playing bluegrass tunes, Maria and her staff really are a first-class automotive maintenance operation.

My CRV died last year. Don't feel bad. It had almost 300,000 miles on it. I always joked that whenever it stopped working, I would open a hole in the floor of the driver's seat and drive it like Fred Flintstone.

Of course, that was before I had kids.

Now that I do, I'm more conscious of decisions that could end my life before my turn. But still, I ran my car into the ground. One day, I tried turning it on, and it began smoking so hard that for a second, I thought I would join those people who do gender reveals with fireworks and then start wildfires that scorch thousands of acres. When it stopped smoking, I was no longer sure of its pronouns. I had it towed to Out West.Darrell, who works alongside Maria, called me over with his soft voice.

"Heeeeey, buuuddy!"

"Hey, Darrell. How are you doing?"

"I'm good. But unfortunately, your CRV is not. She has given you everything she had. She lived a full life, and now you need to let her go. Time for a new car, buddy."

Darrell had used his, “I'm sorry about your loss” voice to let me know my car was on her way to meet the Great Car-maker in the Sky. He told me everything wrong with the car. There were mentions of radiator fluid, a fan, and a gasket. It was all in a cryptic language I will never find in DuoLingo.

He could've just as easily told me, “The gnome running the conveyor belt in the distribution center inside one of your three motors died of a heart attack, and they are hard to replace, because no one wants to work anymore!”

And I’d have believed it.

But I do trust Darrell and Maria, and if they tell me it is time to let my car go, then it is time to let my car go, which I am reluctantly doing. It is now time to find a new car, and I'm overwhelmed by all the options.

I only know one thing.

The new vehicle will be Japanese because Out West Garage only works on Japanese cars.

Carlos Garbiras’ “We Have a Real Problem!” runs the second Friday of every month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier.