“I will tell stories about gentle-parenting my daughters in a Montessori school even though I grew up in an authoritarian rigid Catholic environment. I will alternate those with stories about my day-to-day life in Sonoma County and how it compares to growing up in Colombia in the 90s —i ts most violent and unstable time.”

Carlos Garbiras, a writer and storyteller best known for his award-winning appearances at Petaluma’s West Side Stories, makes his debut this weekly as a new monthly columnist in the Argus-Courier. Here is how Garbiras describes the column, to be titled, “We Have a Real Problem!”

“We have a real problem,” my wife tells me with a serious face.

I know real problems. I don't like real problems. And just like that, I have a flashback to when my mom was raising us in Colombia.

As a single mom, she struggled to make ends meet. She had to toss a coin to decide which utility service would get paid, and none of them were ever current, so the decision was more about which one would be less behind.

It is tough to decide whether to pay the water or the electricity. That would never be a board game. If anything, it would be a sick “would you rather” game — would you rather be cold or stinky?

When the electricity fell behind, the utility company would send a technician to our house to cut some hardware, so we had no power, and we couldn't easily reconnect it. After that, my mom would go to a part of the city known as Miami Caño.

Miami evokes images of tall palm trees, attractive men and women skating while holding cocktails with tiny umbrellas.

But the word caño means sewage. “Miami Caño” is a creative way to describe a sketchy area of town where you could find shady characters who could reconnect the power.

Their qualifications were that they were willing to do it.

And that was it.

These illegal re-connections were happening throughout the city. One time when we were reinstalling the power, the local news station sent a crew to produce a segment on what we were doing.

Our neighbor from across the hall, Cesar, was there. All the boys in our neighborhood liked Cesar, but we were afraid of him because he had terrible mood swings, a side effect of what can be medically described as smoking a-ton of pot.

That day, I looked at him from our apartment window, chasing the cameraman with a broom. When he finally caught up with him, he gave him a whack so hard he broke the broom in two. The cameraman took it like a champ.

Don't get me wrong, he cried like a baby.

But he never let go of the camera. How professional.

Even in my early teens, I thought, “This is not in that guy’s job description.”

I return to the present and ask my wife, “What is this real problem?”

She told me our youngest daughter, Amélie, was in our backyard mixing our 1/2-inch river pebbles with our 1-inch shadow bark and it was going to be really hard to separate them again.

Let me repeat: I have a backyard in Sonoma County.

My life is good.

But I have this annoying habit. When my wife tells me about hyperbolic catastrophes, I'll dig into my past and bring out a memory I have never shared with her about my upbringing.

Like this.

“Once, when I was a teenager, I finished my small dinner, and I was still hungry, so I looked around the house ‒ but there was no more food anywhere. When my mom came home from work, she found me in my room crying because for the first time in my life, I was about to go to bed hungry."

Let me stop right here. I want to remind you not to feel bad for me. I also have a front yard. My life is good.

“My mom said, ‘Tsk! Carlos Eduardo, no seas bobo!’ She called me a dummy and told me to get up and sit at the table. I don’t know how, but she pulled together just enough masa to make two arepas for me, and I went to bed with a full belly. I never had to know what it was like to go to bed hungry ‒ thanks to my mom. Years later, I found out my mom went to bed hungry that night because she gave me her own dinner.

I don't know what you call how we were growing up. My mom would never say we were “poor,” and maybe we weren't, at least not in the way people can be poor in Colombia. We always had a roof over our head and, most of the time, all of our utility services worked simultaneously.

Not legally, but still.

One of the only perks of growing up like I grew up is that when people tell you they have a real problem and they tell you what it is, you can look at them and say that's not a real problem. It's barely even a nuisance ‒ a nuisance of living a good life, a good life with a backyard and a front yard.

Carlos Garbiras is an award-winning essayist and storyteller sorting out a topsy-turvy upbringing in Colombia, the immigrant experience in California, and unconventionally raising two daughters. His essays have been published by Scribe, The Memoirist, Your Tango and other magazines.