'We should all just be good to each other’

A tie-dye garment, much like a thumbprint or a genetic sample, turns out to be entirely unique to the particular artist who created it, explains Allison Powell, owner and primary tie-dye artist of the Petaluma-based mail-order business Yo Llama Artz.

“I can see someone walking down the street wearing a tie-dye shirt and know right away whether it’s one of mine or someone else’s,” she says. “Once you get comfortable with tie-dye, and it becomes who you are, and you develop techniques that really show your personality. I can tell when someone is wearing one of my shirts, because its basically an expression of who I am, but being worn by someone else.”

And that, she says, is a very good thing.

“I love seeing my shirts on other people,” she says, her voice almost beaming from over the phone, “just walking around town or in a grocery store, seeing my tie-dye from a distance. It makes me incredibly happy.”

And happiness, according to Powell, is what tie-dye is ultimately all about.

“Happiness, kindness, joy, love, appreciation for beauty, a sense of surprise and wonder, that’s what tie-dye means to me,” she allows. “I love what it shows me, what it always surprises me with and delights me with,” she says. “With Tie-dye, I think what attracts me to it is the vibrant colors, and getting to work with my hands. It’s always so therapeutic and rewarding, a perfect way to express myself that feels really natural.”

Since 2012, Yo Llama Artz has been producing a whole array of hand-made craft items, many sold on Etsy or through Powell’s Facebook page (but primarily tie-dye apparel, from shirts and skirts to (very recently) face masks and clothes with imagery and messages supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Born in L.A., and raised in Napa, Powell spent some time in San Diego and then did a bit of travelling, eventually landing in Petaluma, where she’s lived about 10 years. She was working at Lagunitas Brewing Company as a server, when she spontaneously began bringing Lagunitas t-shirts home to tie-dye them, further exploring a craft she’d only recently begun playing with.

“Suddenly I started getting these huge orders from Lagunitas, like thousands of shirts at a time,” she laughs. “So they were my foot in the door to start my business. It was such an amazing opportunity I got from Lagunitas. I stopped working there five years ago, but they will always be my family.”

She left Lagunitas around the time she began her family. She’s got two kids, ages 2 and 4.

“I’m a full-time tie-dye mom, and I love it,” Powell says.

From the playful name – “’Yo mama’ sounds like ‘Yo llama,’ and I really like llamas,” she laughs – to the tagline on her Facebook page - “Peace. Unity. Llamaste” – it’s clear that Powell is actively working to spread joy through her creations.

“When times are difficult, or something is uncomfortable, maybe it’s a good idea to say, ’Sure, life is hard, but let’s still have fun,’” she says. “And sometimes a little tie-dye in your life really helps.”

Her company’s Facebook page is filled with cleverly altered photographs of attractive people wearing her fashions. Asked if those good-looking folks are her own immediate family, she laughs again.

“Yes, I force my family to be models for my business,” she admits, naming her husband, brother and sister-in-law, plus her kids, as her favorite models. “I shot most of them in one day for the Facebook page. I’m still figuring out the whole social media thing. Because of the virus, I’ve had to do a lot of growing, like a lot of other businesses, just to keep moving and staying positive. Sometimes, to keep moving you have to make changes, and social media, for me, has been one of those changes, just getting used to using it more and better.”

For years, she primarily sold her wares at festivals and outdoor events, which obviously has not been possible. Etsy, an online platform for artists and craftspeople to seel their creations, has been especially helpful over the last few months.

“Etsy has opened a lot of doors for me,” she says. “I can reach people I never came close to reaching before, just selling my tie-dye at festivals and things. And with public gatherings banned, it could have been really bad, but through things like Etsy and Facebook, I’ve sold things to New Zealand, Pennsylvania, Alaska, it’s crazy!”

Another example of Powell adapting to change is her new line of tie-dye face masks.

“I was hesitant about doing masks, at first,” she says, “but I realized that a lot of people were getting frustrated about being asked to wear a mask, like they were being forced to do something. But what we’re being asked to do is just to show some kindness for others. This terrible thing, this virus, is happening in our society, and we need to support each other through it, so with the masks, lets just have some fun with them. Let’s all be safe and courteous to other people, and wear a mask that expresses your personality. For me, that means tie-dye.”

In recent weeks, Powell says she’s become committed to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and though she mused a while on the best way to use her skills to participate, she eventually began selling a specially-designed series of shirts, with half of all proceeds going to Black Lives Mater and Black Women Speak.

“I feel strongly that we need to find ways to unite and recognize the same humanity in each other,” she says. “We all need to participate in changing the world for the better, in whatever way we can. We all need to do something. And my ‘something’ is doing tie-dye. That’s my voice. That’s how I speak up.”

Her BLM shirts are different from most of her others in that they use striking earth tones, and yet still have an upbeat tie-dye vibe.

“That was important to me, the earth tones,” she says. “We are all children of the earth. We come from the earth, we live and die and go back to the earth. And while we are here, we should be good to each other. So in a subtle way, that’s what I’m saying. We live on the earth together. Let’s just please find better ways of taking care of one another.”