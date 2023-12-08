Here we are again, looking ahead to a new year, with just a few weeks left in the old one.

As in the past, the editors of the Petaluma Argus-Courier are asking local photographs to submit one picture you would call your best shot of the year. We are looking for images of Petaluma or Penngrove, shot sometime between New Year’s Day and now. Please let us know your name, when and where the picture was taken, anything interesting or special or personally rewarding about the moment you took it, and anything else you’d like to say. On Friday, Dec. 29, we will celebrate the year by presenting as many of your shots as possible in the print edition of the paper. All submissions must be in by Thursday, Dec. 21 at noon.

We look forward to seeing what the photographers of Petaluma have been looking at all year. Please send your best shot to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.