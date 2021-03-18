‘We’ll pull one tooth for 50 cents or fill one for a buck’

The great San Francisco earthquake and fire would come to define 1906 as a year of tragedy. In comparison, 1905, the year before, had been pretty wonderful — in Petaluma, anyway.

In January of 1905, the most momentous news was from abroad, where tens of thousands of people were being shot or sabered-down in Russia as a great revolution toppled the tsar there. A dynamite factory had been captured and the Russian masses were running amok. Little did we know then that those events would affect the world for at least 100 years to come, as Russia became the U.S.S.R. and then again evolved back into … Russia.

But in the U.S., bigger (and better) news came when aeronautic pioneer Wilbur Wright set another world record by staying aloft for 39 minutes.

It was shaping up to be a good 12 months in our country.

In 1905, there were about 80 million residents of the United States, 1.5 million of them lived in California, and 60% of those lived in small rural towns like Petaluma. Back then, Petaluma was a community of immigrants, and immigration was encouraged!

Some had come here with gold from the mines and some by ship from around the world, and they found no walls or fences to keep them out. These folk’s lives revolved around the seasons for planting and harvesting. Their days were filled with animal and field management, and supper times became a most welcome break, at days end.

The long treks across the plains and the gold rush were just memories in 1905, as the Transcontinental Railroad had recently joined East and West coasts forever. A smidgen of sophistication was setting in and Petaluma took pride in its small community, its schools, churches and shops. The telephone, a few electric lights and steam-driven tractors were just three of the modern miracles to be held in awe that year.

If a family went on vacation away from Petaluma, it was usually by paddle wheel steamer to San Francisco for a night of theater, or by buggy to the Russian River or Saint Helena for the baths. The horse was still the primary means of travel in 1905, and that mode averaged about 5 miles per hour, if all was well. There was, however, a front page article in the Petaluma Argus in July that said, “Mr. Coulsen of Petaluma has returned from a trip of 609 miles in his ten-horse Cadillac automobile.” Coulsen boasted, “The engine started every time, on the first crank.”

Hayrides were popular as was horseback riding, of course. The woods and fields and creeks offered a splendid escape, along with providing a living. Kissing your beau in the buggy on the way home was a sought-after experience and luckily (sometimes) “The Old Gray Mare” found her own way through the woods without guidance from the reins.

In town, it was 10 cents for an ice cream soda and in the restaurants, roast beef cost 5 cents and an additional 5 cents for mashed potatoes and gravy. You could add pie to that, for yet another nickel.

Our Daily Courier advertised: “You could save your daughter from monthly pain with Wine of Gardui.” It was, in fact, half alcohol and sold for a dollar a bottle! That was very pricey then, as a dollar had today‘s purchasing value of $30 bucks, so a lot of those daughters went “unsaved.”

Another popular remedy was Cascarets.

“They work on your worms as you sleep! Taste good! Do good!”

Well, okay, but I don’t know how good one’s sleep would be with something “working on worms” in their belly.

Then there was another ad, also targeting the ladies. “Lydia Pinkham’s Compound creates the vitality that makes work easy.” The 80% alcohol concoction helped Pinkham become America’s first female millionaire.

Petaluma’s Pacific Dental Company was offering to pull one tooth for 50 cents or fill one for a buck — your choice. And, along with that thought, the Maynard Pharmacy would give you a free tooth brush if you bought their home-made blend of “antiseptic tooth powder.”

Petaluma was definitely modernizing in 1905, as our streets had just gotten electric lights, a grand Carnegie Library was under construction downtown, the Hill Opera House (now the Phoenix Theater) opened that year, and in June, our city trustees were considering the purchase of a street-sweeping machine, along with a team of sturdy horses to pull it.

“It will, in just a half-hour, do the sweeping job of five men in two days,” they claimed.

But here is my very favorite tidbit from 1905, the following notice, which appeared in the Petaluma Argus in July of that year:

“The Great Hypnotist, Prof. Fait, will perform at the Unique Theater! On Wednesday afternoon, Prof. Fait hypnotized a young lady and she is now in a hypnotic sleep in the display window of McGuire’s Drug Store. She will be awakened on the stage this evening!”

1905 was clearly a great year for Northern California. No one could possibly have imagined that, just a few months away, in April of 1906, a terrible tragedy awaited. The great City by the Bay would be brought down, with more than 3,000 lives lost. In Marin and Sonoma counties, there was tremendous devastation, too. Santa Rosa and Sebastopol were severely damaged and there were more than 100 deaths in Santa Rosa alone.

And yet, in Petaluma, the only damage noted was that a few chimneys had fallen. There were no deaths, and no injuries.

Could it have been divine power?

Was the magical “Prof. Fait” involved?

Or, is our town sitting upon a shelf of stone, and moves very little? Regardless of the answer, our community grew in leaps and bounds in the period after the quake, as many families moved away from destroyed cities to live here, where it was deemed quiet, safe and sound.

Hopefully, it still is.

(“Petaluma’s Past” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can reach him at skipcommer@hotmail.com)