Wellness Festival at Grand Central this weekend

The second annual Petaluma community wellness festival, hosted by Dana Christian Lee of Mental Wellness Media and Embody with Natalie Vinueza, co-owner of Grand Central Petaluma, takes place Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m.-.4 p.m., at Grand Central Petaluma, 226 Weller St.

The festival will focus on the well-being of our minds and bodies, and offer ways to build a healthier, happier community for all.

The featured speaker at the free event is Nichole Warwick of the Blue Zones Project, speaking from 2:30-3:00 p.m.

There will be sustainable vendors, local speakers, meditation and yoga classes , kids meditation, healthy food and more.