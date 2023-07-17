Podcast : Once a month, two storytellers from previous West Side Stories shows sit down with host Dave Pokorny to talk about “The Story Behind the Story,” which is the name of the monthly podcast that comes from these conversations. The next podcast will be recorded live at Brooks-Note winery on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8. WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

When I was about 9 or 10, I figured out that I could get stuff for free, and how I figured this out was in deeply reading cereal boxes. You could send in box tops, and there was shipping-and-handling, but it was almost free. You could get stuff.

And one of my first big forays into this big free world was getting a Kodak Instamatic camera, from six labels from Nestle’s Quick, plus $2.50 for shipping-and-handling.

Eventually, this thing came, and I was absolutely thrilled. Oh my god, it was a camera! It was 100% plastic two-toned lime green, and it had one of those flash cubes on top. It was cool! I was just, you know, “This is great!”

So, I would comb everything, every newspaper and everything, to find what coupons I needed, and how I could collect this stuff. And that summer, Coca-Cola did some promotion where if you sent away $2.50 – everything was $2.50 – and a self-addressed stamped envelope, you would get a map of Disneyland.

The thing was, you’d have to get the bottle caps off the Coke, and put it on the map, and once you filled that map, you got a ticket to Disneyland!

I was in! I was down!

My parents never took us to Disneyland. I lived in Southern California, so I was, ‘Come on! Take me to Disneyland!’ But no. So I was going to win this thing.

My two older sisters teased me all the time because I was constantly asking people, “Can I have your bottle cap? Can I have your bottle cap?“ And I would lay them out at night, and I would work this thing, and I did that all summer long.

I figured out that at the gas station, where they had this Coke machine with the thing where you could flick off your top and it would fall into this little bin at the bottom, I could dig into that sticky mass of crap, take the caps home and wash them, and lay them out. There were lots of duplicates. Lots of the Matterhorn.

I wanted all of them.

So, that summer, my dad said – he worked a lot, and we never went on vacation – but he decided that for our summer vacation, we were going to spend the weekend on Catalina Island. And what we did was, we rented a sailboat, and we took my stupid cousin, and we left long beach, and we were going to sail to Catalina.

I thought, “This is great, because there will be bottle caps on the beach, and people will be thirsty, and there will be Coca-Cola,” and I was all yeah-yeah-yeah. Who cares if we were in a sailboat on the ocean? I wanted the bottle caps!

We go to Catalina, and we pull into Avalon, and my father says to my cousin, “Drop anchor!” And my cousin drops anchor but he forgot that you’re supposed to tie a rope to the anchor, so my dad had to dive down, and that was just the beginning of the trip.

And through the whole trip I was going through garbage and going through the sand, finding my bottle caps. It was a fabulous weekend. We had a really good time, and on the way home, I was lying on a bench on the sailboat, and I had my map out and I was working it and working it, and I thought, “Oh my god! Only have three left!”

Three more bottle caps and I get a trip to Disneyland.

And my mom reached into the ice chest, puled out a Coca-Cola, and I said, “Mom! Give me the cap!” And as I stood up, that map whipped out of my hands and blew into the ocean.

I was so devastated.

And no one said a word.

Even my mean sisters, they just, nope, they were not going to go there.

I didn’t cry. I was too stunned and disappointed. I just couldn’t believe it. I watched the map float for a little bit, before it sunk to the bottom of the sea.

When we got home, I was really sad, and still no one was talking to me about it.

But that night at dinner my dad said, “Next year, I think we’ll go to Disneyland.”