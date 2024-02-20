West Side Stories: A teen’s wild weekend hits some snags

When : West Side Stories takes place the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. (Schedule sometimes shifts). The next WSS show is on Wednesday, Nov. 8, when the theme will be “After Midnight.”

Why my parents trusted me, I have no idea, because they shouldn’t have, at all.

My sister and I were told by our parents that they wanted to take a weekend away. They were going to leave on Friday and come back on Monday, and they thought we could take care of ourselves. My sister was 18 and I was 15.

“Okay. We’re old enough. Let’s do this. No problem.”

So they went off on their trip, and they had given my sister a little money to buy food or go to a movie, and the minute they left, my sister split the money with me ... and split. So I was by myself. It was cool. I sat and watched TV the entire weekend.

A few weeks later, they decided to go on another trip. And this time, I had planned ahead. I had gone with my little passbook ‒ remember those savings account passbooks? ‒ and I had saved all of my babysitting money, and a lot of the five dollar bills from birthday cards from my grandmother. So went to the bank and I took out a big chunk of money.

And the same thing happened. My sister and I split the money from my parents, and she left, and I took myself to the airport.

Now, this was before TSA, and you could just walk to the airport and buy a ticket. And I did, I bought a ticket ... to Redding, California.

I had a friend who was going to college, at College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California. What a destination. So, I took off. I made it there. My friend picked me up, and I had a wild weekend. I learned about keggers, I learned about drinking way too much, and having no sleep, and that Sunday — I had it all planned — I would get on that plane, and get home that night and go to school in the morning, before my parents knew what happened.

Well, because of our festivities, we got to the airport a little late, and I missed the plane. And now I’m freaking out. I’m thinking, ‘Oh my god! If they find out I took all my savings, and that I’ve been gone, my sister will get in trouble ... oh my god!’ I was a wreck. But okay, I decided I was going to take the Greyhound Bus. So I got to the Redding Greyhound Bus Station, and I don’t know if any of you have been on a Greyhound Bus, but they stop at every town along the way down through California.

So, I finally made it to Sacramento, where I was supposed to transfer to another bus that would take me down to Los Angeles. It’s like, 11:30 at night, and I’m getting off the bus ... and I look like I’m 12 years old. I was a very young 15-year-old. The bus driver took one look at me and said, “Are you traveling alone?” I said, “Yes.” He said, “Are you going to Los Angeles?” I said yes. He says, “Don’t get off this bus.” I stared at him and he says, “Look. I can’t in good conscience leave you at the Sacramento bus station at 11:30 at night. I’m taking this bus to Los Angeles for maintenance. I will get you there. Get in the back of the bus, and lie down. 'Cause I’ll get in trouble if they see you.”

And I thought, “OK.” I won’t have to stop at every town all the way down. And for some reason I trusted this man. And I got a ride all the way from Sacramento to Los Angeles. We arrived at 6 ‘o'clock in the morning, to the L.A. bus station. I took the very last bit of the money I had, and I took a cab to my high school, and I zoomed into class, and I sat in my seat, and the kid in the next seat turned to me and said, “Oh man. You just made it under the wire!”

And I said, “You don’t even know.”