Podcast : Once a month, two storytellers from previous West Side Stories shows sit down with host Dave Pokorny to talk about “The Story Behind the Story,” which is the name of the monthly podcast that comes from these conversations. The next podcast will be recorded live at Brooks-Note winery on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m., and will feature Amanda McTigue (three-time WSS GrandSlam winner) and Bradford Rex, a West Side Stories favorite. Tickets are $8. WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

When : West Side Stories takes place the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. (Schedule sometimes shifts) The next WSS show is on Wednesday, April 12 when the theme will be “Terribly Good.”

NOTE: This is a transcription of the winning story selected by a live audience from out of 10 randomly selected storytellers during this month’s West Side Stories show.

When I was a kid, I grew up as the youngest in a big family. It was the kind of household where the door was always open, but we grew up on the coast side, so the door would always swell and stick.

You had to pop the door open with your shoulder.

And if you knew that, you had entrance to the house. There were a lot of people who would come in and out, and it was a sharing household, kind of. My brother would drink half of my milk. My sister would eat half of my ice cream sandwich. That’s the way it went.

And I really enjoyed that.

But when my family fell apart, I fell apart. I went from being a “sharing person” to a “taking person.” I became a juvenile delinquent, and I ended up in multiple programs, and going different places I really didn’t want to be, but I didn’t feel like I had control over it.

I just felt like I was very alone.

After a certain amount of time it was declared that I was going to be somewhere until I was 18, and instead of going to that program right away, they said, ‘Instead of going to juvenile hall, you can go to this program in the woods.’ It was called Wilderness Trek. Now, at time I thought anything with the word “wilderness” sounded way better than Juvenile Hall.

I was wrong.

I went to one of these programs, and it has now been shut down because too many kids get getting maimed or dying. This was the ‘90s, before they did that “60 Minutes” in those programs. But I was fortunate enough, I got to go out, and it was the middle of winter, and they give is 50 pound backpacks, and every other day you pull a 50 pound sled and you snow-shoed through the Oregon wilderness.

Now, what was good about it for me is, I thought I was a tough kid. I thought I was alone. I thought I couldn’t be broken. But they taught me quickly.

So, after a long day of hiking, you know, you didn’t have to do too much. You could just be so physically exhausted that a counselor could say, “How do you feel?” And you’d go ... [In a desperate half-shouting, half-whimpering voice] ... “I’m sad and alone and I’m tired and I’m scared and I’m hungry!”

And that program kind of broke you down.

“I was alone now. I was alone in the middle of the snow, and I was terrified.”

But there was a time when they put you on a three-day solo.

And they leave you alone.

A lot of you know what I’m talking about. I can see it. So, my solo was on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas. And I’d never felt so alone, and I’d never missed my family so much. And I’d never regretted so much having gone from being this giving person that would share an ice cream sandwich or a glass of milk. I’d somehow become a taker, and I’d lost all of that.

But I was alone now. I was alone in the middle of the snow, and I was terrified, when something happened where I felt like I was a part of it, too. This raven came flying through the woods, and when it’s snowing, I don’t know why but it’s so quiet when there’s snow on the ground. So to hear a bird go whoosh whoosh whoosh flying through the woods, it just made me feel connected.

And I had my Epiphany, you know? I was like, “Holy s--t, I’m not alone! I am a part of something. I get to be a part of this whole thing!” Like what we’re all a part of right now. I felt so connected.

Now, if you tell the judge that, they seem like they’ve heard that before.

So I still had to go until I was 18. They didn’t have a bed open for me up in Napa State, in the C-Ward. So they had me go to this place called Mule Ranch. In Eastern Oregon. We were 20 miles outside of a town called Crane, which had a population of about 150, I think. And I was on this actual mule ranch.

And these mules were tough. I mean, mules, if you don’t know, they are a cross between a donkey and a horse. So they are the size of a horse but they are as smart as a donkey. And they have cliques, and they are mean, and they can open gates and they are mean. They’d scare the s--t out of you.

But on this mule ranch there were also ... see ... apparently there was an ostrich boom in the ‘80s or something, because on this ranch they had an ostrich. And I think their neighbors, which were way away, they’d bought an ostrich too. And I guess they were going to become gazillionaires off of this ostrich boom that never happened.

So we were on this mule ranch, and all these mules, they were doing their thing, and they were tough and they were vibrant and they were opening gates and being mean, and there was this ostrich.