West Side Stories: An art show, a telephone and Yoko Ono

This true story by Tony Plout was recorded live on Wednesday, November 3 at Hotel Petaluma, as part of “West Side Stories,” a monthly story-slam event hosted by Dave Porkorny. Storytellers, randomly picked from the audience, tell 5-minute stories on a different theme each month, and a winner is chosen by the audience, The theme for October was “What Are You Waiting For?” Per tradition, the December show, with the theme “Forgotten Memories,” will be the annual Grand Slam, in which the winners of all previous 2020 and 2021 shows will compete. The Grand Slam will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre. For information and to reserve tickets visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

So, about 15 years ago I was at the Walker Arts Center, which is in Minneapolis. It’s a museum, an institute of contemporary and modern art. And the show they had on display there was a retrospective exhibition of Yoko Ono.

Yoko Ono you may know as John Lennon’s partner through The Beatles, but Yoko Ono was also an internationally known conceptual artist prior to her encounters with John Lennon.

So she’s her own thing.

And I’ve got a background in art so I was very interested in what was going on at the Walker Art Center. I was there with my family. They had a lot of displays of Yoko’s work, from a 30- or 40-year period.

Many of these pieces were ephemeral things. They were in vitrines — you know, glass cases — and some of them were little koans she wrote, little aphorisms and typed things that would be suggestions of how to lead a good moment in life. One of them I remember said, “Light a match, blow it out to watch the smoke.” They were very kind-of calm, pensive things that Yoko was suggesting to us to help us focus our lives in kind of narrow but very specific and meaningful ways.

Almost everything in the exhibition was painted white.

There was ‘The White Album,“ I think she had some influence on that. John Lennon had the white piano. Everything in Yoko’s world was kind of pure, and white.

One thing that was on display there was a telephone that was mounted on the wall. It was an old rotary, dial telephone from the 1950s and ‘60s. And the didactic material on the wall there next to the phone said “If this telephone rings, it will be Yoko. Feel free to answer it.”

So, I was there in the middle of the week. It was summer, July, kind of off-season for the gallery-going museum public, and I was pushing a stroller with my little kid in it, and my wife and other kid was there.

And the phone rings, right there in the gallery.

And I look at the guard, you know, the museum guy, and I give him a quizzical look, and he gives me a kind of thumbs up thing, and he’s like, “Answer it.” So I pick up the phone.

“Hello? Hello?”

Nothing. It’s just dead.

I look back at the guard, and he says, “Eh, that happens sometimes. Yeah, that’s not it.”

So, I thought about that a lot. I thought, “Yoko tried to call me. I almost had a conversation with Yoko Ono.”

I had a difficult time in my life, following that. I found myself writing messages to Yoko, and tucking them away in my studio, in a drawer in the envelope nobody would see.

“Yoko ...” [whispers an indecipherable message].

“Yoko ...” [whispers an indecipherable message].

I guess I trusted her.

So, it so happens, at that time I was scheduled to have an exhibition of my own artwork in a gallery. I taught art in a college, so I had a show coming up. Six months, eight months, twelve months in advance I knew I had a big show coming up.

But all of that Yoko thing was still in my mind.

So, I started to type. I had a kind of a manual, 19th century typewriter. I had these old Royal typewriters, and I would type on the typewriters, “Yoko Ono. Yoko Ono. Yoko Ono.” A little kooky, but I did that.

And then, as those typings developed, they became very geometric, they became grid-like, very X-axis Y-axis. And I thought, “Well, Yoko might be interested in this, because she did a lot of typing, and this is an old Royal typewriter, and maybe she’ll understand this.”

So, I continued to think about Yoko, and her pieces, and the way she worked, and what I was doing. And I made a phone, a telephone. It was called the Yoho Phone-o. And I put it in the gallery for the exhibition. And there was a dedicated line, so only three people in the world knew the phone number.

Me, the tech guy who hooked it up, and I wrote a letter to Yoko Ono, that said, “I’m having a show. There’s a telephone in the gallery. Please call.”

And I waited, and I waited.

Three months, six months, 12 months. Finally, the show came, the hour came.

The phone rang.

Yoko called me.

She said, “Is this an interview or an art piece?”

I said, “This is an art piece.”

I said, “Thank you so much for calling.”

She said, “Keep making good art.”

I said, “Thank you.”