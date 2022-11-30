West Side Stories announces readers for 2022 ‘Grand Slam’

For local fans of story-slam-style competitions, where “tellers” take turns at the microphone delivering true tales from memory as a timer ticks down the minutes from 5 to 0, Petaluma’s annual Grand Slam is something of an annual tradition.

Taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Mystic Theatre, the show features winning competitors from the monthly West Side Stories slam that has been held this year at Hotel Petaluma and moves in January to the Polly Klaas Community Theater.

This year’s Grand Slam line up, each telling a story on the theme “Unfinished Business,” includes Ben Bourdon, who won the Slam in 2021, Selena Polston (the Feb. West Side Stories winner), Alia Beeton (March), Matt Fabiano (April), Craig Logan (May), Janet Friedman (June), J.P. Frary (July), Carlos Garbiras (Aug.), Shannon DeJong (Sept.), Bill Reading (Oct.), and John Ton (Nov.).

The host of the Grand Slam will be Dave Pokorny, who hosts the West Side Stories events and produces along with his wife Juliet Pokorny.

All of the above winning stories can be found online in the Argus-Courier, which regularly publishes the written text of each teller’s tale.

The Slam regularly sells out, and at press time there were less than 6o seats remaining. Tickets can be reserved at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.