West Side Stories: 'I have a friend named Ben’

This true story by Ben Bourdon was recorded live on Wednesday, October 6 at Hotel Petaluma, as part of "West Side Stories," a monthly story-slam event hosted by Dave Porkorny. Storytellers, randomly picked from the audience, tell 5-minute stories on a different theme each month, and a winner is chosen by the audience, The theme for October was "Classy."

I’ve been a caregiver for about 15 years now.

I’ve worked with a lot of folks with dementia. All of you are very familiar with that, I’m sure. Somebody in your life, somebody in your family, is struggling from that.

Now, being a male caregiver you get assigned mainly to men with dementia. So, I would wear a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and I would answer to anything with one syllable. My name is Ben, but you can call me Tom, Dan, Dave — anything you wanted — and I would be there. But a lot of the folks I dealt with, a lot of these men, they were so confused, because they were losing their memories.

So they would react violently or suspiciously.

Being a caregiver, you take care of the daily needs of your clients. And sometimes you are doing that while someone doesn't want that to happen. Lots of violent reactions. Lots of verbally abusive — well, not abusive. You know what I’m talking about. Some real sharp responses.

You get that from someone who doesn’t know what’s going on.

So, I’d been doing this for a couple of years, and I was going to meet with a new client, and so, I was standing outside of his house, and I was bracing myself. He’s not going to know who I am. He’s not going to know why I’m there. He’s going to be suspicious. He’s going to be scared, and sad. So I’m ready for that. I’m standing outside this little cabin in the Santa Cruz mountains, and I get my cool, and I do what I’m told to do, which is just to walk through the front door, through his living room, and meet him in the kitchen.

So, I walk over the front porch, which is covered in different frames and artwork, and I go through the living room. There are these Charles Shaw boxes stacked everywhere, with spray-painted Barbie dolls, and elk horns and different montages of art. I get to the kitchen, and there’s this fella, who we’ll call the Captain for this story. And the the Captain is sitting at the kitchen table, completely naked, with nothing but his glasses. He’s got a glass of Chardonnay, a bowl of pistachios, and he’s doing calligraphy.

So I walk in and say, “Hi!“

And he says, “Who are you?”

I said, “Well, your daughter Sarah sent me. My name’s Ben, and I’m here to—”

“Well, now I have a friend name Ben!” he said.

I was very relieved. I said, “Well, okay. We have a doctor’s appointment to go to today, and then we’ll handle some other things. So, do you want to get ready to go, and we’ll start the day?”

He said, “Sure! Let me just take a toke and get cleaned up.”

He reaches down and he pulls up one of those old wooden pipes with the little metal top to it, and he takes a big long rip out of it, and as he’s blowing out, he picks up the plate of enchiladas that he was eating, and he walks out his back door and throws the plate of food into the Santa Cruz mountains.

Now, remember where I’m coming from. I just made a new friend, he’s smoking weed, and feeding the animals.

We’re aligned here.

And that’s how our days would go. We’d go to Santa Cruz and we’d go to a doctor’s appointment, and we’d go out to lunch, and he always was — it wasn’t that he wasn’t remembering, it was that he was always discovering something, every day. We’d go out to lunch and he’d look across the room and say, “Well, that’s a nice leg! And it’s got a twin. That’s good news.” Other times, on the way home, after we’d eaten lunch, I’d take him on drives through the redwoods or up the coast. And the Captain would just stare out with these wide eyes, and he’d turn to me and say, “I think it’s so exciting that you could drop me off anywhere, and I’d have no idea where to go! What an adventure! Thank you, Great Spirit!”

Every day was like this. I’d show up and introduce myself.

“I have a friend name Ben! Let me clean up!”

We’d go to the doctor’s office.

“It’s so exciting! Thank you Great Spirit!”

Towards the end of the day, we’d come home and I would do the dishes, you know, go and collect them and wash them and put them back on the shelf. And he’d be writing these little notes to himself in calligraphy, like, um, “I’m a mellow fellow.” “I’m a Demented Old Man. Call me DOM.“ He had all these little sayings, but he was celebrating every little thing. Every moment that we had was a new discovery to him.

He wasn’t struggling with holding onto memories, which is what we run into so often, we who work with people with dementia. But with the Captain, you too were discovering everything anew. You too were off on an adventure, you know? And it was mind-opening and mind-blowing.

I was in my young 20s. I was lost and I didn’t know what I was doing, and I didn’t know who I wanted to be. But he slowly wore me down, and I just started appreciating every moment that I had with him, and every moment that I didn’t have with him, just where I was, whether it was a glass of wine or some pistachios or whatnot.

Then, one time I went to get the Captain, and he wasn’t in the kitchen. He was lying in his bed, and he was squeezing his chest, showing all the signs of a heart attack. We were very remote, so I put him in the truck, and I drove as fast as I could toward the hospital. I leaned his chair back, and I said, “Captain, you just think of your daughter and your granddaughter, think of your art and your friends, think about life.”

And he squeezed his chest, and he finally closed his eyes, and he took three deep, deep breaths—

[Demonstrates]

And I thought, that was it. But then he leaned up and looked out the window and said, “I think it’s so f--king exciting that you could drop me off anywhere and I’d have no idea where to go!”

And at the same time, we both said, “Thank you, Great Spirit!”