West Side Stories: ‘I was a jackass’

So, one time in high school I came home two days late because I was a jackass.

More about that in a little bit.

There are a lot of reasons for this ‒ not why I was two days late and not why I was a jackass, but um, those would be more like excuses.

Let me rattle off a few excuses for you.

My mom was at the tail end of her second divorce and had just moved in with another woman, which at the time was a pretty big deal for me and actually a source of some secret shame. Of course, now I feel ashamed about feeling ashamed back then, thus the shame snake eats its own tail.

And of course, with my late-teen kids and their crowd nowadays if you don’t have a gay parent ‒ or at least one gay relative ‒ you are so not one of the cool kids. But this was a different time, and as I mentioned, I was a jackass.

On top of this, I was the token lower-middle-class kid in a little private school in Ann Arbor Michigan. I would bike to school in my high-wad corduroys arriving out of breath and sweaty with pit stains the size of Oklahoma as other kids showed up in their fashionable Izods and BMWs.

I don’t think I realized I had a chip on my shoulder, but it was there and it was about the size of a redwood tree. Looking back, of course, I realize that every kid around me probably felt out of place and crappy because it was high school, but at the time I thought I was the only one.

I found my solace in long-distance running and a close friendship with another runner from a pretty broken dysfunctional family. The two of us bonded with our love of running, classic rock albums and our shared and mutual contempt for pretty much everything and everyone around us.

If you’re looking for the perfect recipe for how to be unpopular and unfun, it turns out that being a skinny distance runner with a crappy attitude who listens to the Who and The Yardbirds on vinyl is actually the perfect combination of ingredients.

It’s also the sort of person who shows up two days late.

So, one week in my senior year, my friend and I decided to go to a track meet. I was considerate enough to tell my mom we were going to this track meet, but what I failed to mention ‒ as we piled into my friends car on a Friday afternoon ‒ was that this meet was in Toledo, Ohio, and we wouldn’t be back until Sunday.

My mom thought we were gone just for the day.

We didn’t come back until two days later and I didn’t call my mom, not once. This was before cell phones, but telephones existed. I had a finger that worked. I just never told her.

Let me come back to my original statement: in high school, I was a jackass.

In the end, I think that’s probably what kept my mom from calling the cops. One more day then maybe she’d have put out an APB out on me, but 48 hours was right on the threshold of either “My son is dead in a ditch” or “He’s a bigger dick than I ever imagined,” and my mom, knowing me as she did, went for Door Number 2.

Yeah, I had taken being a jackass to whole new levels of jackass-ery.

Now, I don’t know what a parent who’s waiting two days for their kid to come home with no word is supposed to look like, but as we pulled into the drive, we found my mom at the steps of my house looking kind of like an avenging angel of the lord come to smite a couple of sinners and turn them into pillars of salt.

Which felt about right.

For a moment, I did consider pointing out that we had been gone for 46 hours so it wasn’t technically two days, but I had a strong sense of self-preservation. I realize that would be kind of like the captain of the Titanic pointing out that technically they should have shouted, “Iceberg starboard” not “Iceberg dead ahead,” so everyone thought, “Heck, just keep piling into this thing.”

Well, needless to say, justice was served swift and hot.

Among other things, my mom forbid me from doing anything or seeing my friend for the rest of the year. I think she might have actually said “for the rest of my life,” but realized that might be hard to enforce.

I have a couple of kids of my own now, teenagers. I think about this incident and that time in my life. I think about doing our thing.

There are times when they come home a little bit later than they said they would. No one answers my calls or my texts and I can feel myself getting ready to say something big and bold as they come in the door. I think back on that crappy little jackass and if I’m honest with myself, there are ways he is very much alive and well within me, to this day.

So when my kids come in the door, I give them a hug, if they’ll let me, and I just say “I’m glad you’re home.”