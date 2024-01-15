Information : All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

When : West Side Stories takes place the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. (Schedule sometimes shifts). The next WSS show is on Wednesday, Nov. 8, when the theme will be “Trust.”

What : West Side Stories is a monthly story-slam competition hosted by Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny. This month’s theme was “Goals.”

It’s Second Grade, we’re in line in the lunch room, and I see a ketchup packet on the floor. No one else has seen it. And the impulse just hits me.

[He loudly stamps one foot on the floor, as if stomping on the ketchup packet]

And the ketchup sprays up everybody’s back, and up the front of the school principal ‒ who is also the Mother Superior.

And just like that, I am labeled as “The Bad Kid.”

I went to a small Catholic grade school, with 15 kids in my class. When you get a label, that’s it. You can’t change it. That’s who you are. There was a girl who wore lip gloss to school once. She was now The Pretty Girl. If some kid was good at kickball, they were The Jock. If you read a book at recess you were The Nerd.

That was it, and no one could break out of their label once they got it. Everybody else’s label, though, wasn’t so bad. I was The Bad Kid. I was The Troublemaker.

And I hated it.

And I tried to break out of it, but no one would ever let me change, in grade school. That’s who I was. And I went through school that way, and in eighth grade I realized ... I could go to the public high school and get away from these kids. I didn’t know anyone in public high school, so I went home and I told my mom, “I don’t want to go to the Catholic high school.”

My mom said, “You are going to the Catholic high school ... because you are a troublemaker. And they will fix you.”

I pointed out, “In eight years no one’s fixed me yet.”

So I was bummed out by that, and I was sitting in class, at the end of Eighth Grade, and a door opens, and in comes a police officer and Mother Superior.

“Mr. Frary, please come outside.”

I go to the hallway, and the cop says, “What do you know about the flair incident?” And I said, “Nothin’. “Nothin’. I didn’t do it.” And Mother Superior says, “Five different kids narced on you. They said you disappeared from the Junior High dance, and when you came back you smelled like sulfur.”

And I was like, “That’s not evidence!”

And right then my mom came around the corner, because apparently they’d already called her, and my mom was so tired of this. She walked up and I said, “Mom, I didn’t do it.” She grabbed me by the ear, and she said, “He did it!”

And she just dragged me out by the ear.

This was the ‘70s. That happened, right? But she didn’t take me to the car. She took me around the corner to the church.

“I said, ”Where are we going?“ and she said, ”You are going to confess! Right now! You are going to confess everything you have done!“ She took me to the church. It was day time, but Father Rogers was there. He came out of the Sacristy and it was obvious he’d been drinking. His face was really red. And my mom said, ”You’re going to take his confession right now.“ And he goes, ”We’re not ... we have a time for that, this isn’t ...“

And my mom said, “Right now!”

Now, confession is supposed to be anonymous, right? But he’s seen me. He tells me to get into the confessional box, and he’s on the other side. And he says, “What did you do to make your mom so mad?”

And I said, “I’m not telling you anything, you’re a cop.”

He said, “I’m not a cop. Whatever you say in here can’t leave here.”

I went, “What?”

He said, “You just tell me what you did. I forgive you. You get a clean slate.”

“Really? All right. I found a box of flairs in the janitor’s closet and I went around town blocking off streets and making the traffic go in a circle.”

And he laughed. Because it was funny. And he said, “Why did you do that?” And I said, “I don’t know. I’m a Bad Kid.” And he said, “Okay. Well, is that it?” and I said, “Oh no, I got a bunch of things. Every now and then, I shoplift candy, and I sell it to the first and second graders.” He asked me why I did that and I said, “Well, first and second graders love candy.”

“Okay. What else?”

“I break into the Sacristy sometimes, and I steal communion wafers and I feed them to the ducks in the creek.”

“You do what?”

“The ducks really like communion wafers.”

And he was like, “What? What is wrong with you?”

And I was, “I don’t know.”

He asked me if there was anything else, and I said, “Sometimes I sneak into the faculty bathroom, and I hop up on the sink, and I pee in the liquid soap dispenser.”

And the priest said, “I use that bathroom.”

“Well, I hope you don’t use the soap.”

And he goes, “You need professional help!”

And I said, “Aren’t you the professional help? You’re the guy, right?”

He said, “I can’t hear another word of this. Say 10 Hail Marys and 10 Our Fathers ‒ and the next time you take confession, take it from Father Tisch.”

And I walk out of there, and I feel lighter. And I’m thinking, “You know. I am going to go back. I’m going to get rid of it all. I’m going to tell him everything. I’m going to tell him about the bumble bees I let loose at school. Everything.”

And the next day, at school, I get pulled out of class. Now, he said he couldn’t repeat anything from there, but they told me, “You are not going to be allowed to go to the Catholic high school.”

[Spontaneous applause from the audience]

The summer goes by. First day of public high school, my very first class, sitting in that room, not knowing a soul, I have decided I am going to be a Nerd. That’s going to be my new label. I’m picking out the bookish kids. I’m going to hang out with them. The door opens, and the same cop is standing there, with the high school principal, and in front of the whole class, the Principal goes, “ Mr. Frary, we talked to your grade school. You start here on probation.”

There’s never a clean slate, is there?