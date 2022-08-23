‘West Side Stories’ launches spin-off podcast

Petaluma’s Dave and Juliet Pokorny, producers of the popular West Side Stories story-slam that takes place the first Wednesday of every month, have launched a spin-off in the form of a podcast.

Titled “The Story Behind the Story,” the new show takes a closer look at how the stories come to life, as the host — that would be Dave — sits down with two storytellers from a past slam to dive deeper into their process, and any details of their story that did not fit into the original 5-minute story.

The podcast is recorded live, with an audience watching and listening, at Artaluma, 145 Keller St. The next taping will be Wednesday, Aug. 31, when Dave’s guests

Doors Open 7 p.m., and the Podcast begins 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8. To listen check out the West Side Stories website at DavePokornyPresents.com.