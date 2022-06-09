West Side Stories: Masseuse’s question turns storyteller ‘speechless’

When : West Side Stories takes place the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. (Schedule sometimes shifts) The next WSS show is on Wednesday, July 13, when the theme will be “Nobody's Perfect.”

[The following true story by Janet Friedman is the audience-selected winner of this month’s West Side Stories competition. It was performed live at Hotel Petaluma on Wednesday, June 1, 2022]

Well, this is not the story I was going to tell. This is not the second story I thought to tell. Those are all such powerful, powerful stories, that I’m not quite sure which ‘speechless’ one I should actually pursue. So I think I’m just going to wing it, and go with what happened yesterday.

What the hell.

So, I’m getting a massage. I’m 76 years old. And the masseuse who comes to take care of my shoulder is all of 32 years old. At least she;s graduated from massage school. I don;t need something super-professional at this point. Just make that knot go away.

This is the second time that she’s come. And she’s fascinated by the life that I’ve lived because it includes pretty much everything that did not exist in her life. Everything, No matter what I talked about, whatever I referenced, she kept saying, “No kidding! You were four-years-old when TV was invented?” “No! You had to do what when there was a threat of nuclear war?”

I had mentioned that we didn’t have to worry about shooters coming into our school. We simply were told, in elementary school, to just climb under our desks. That was how you prepared for a nuclear war.

And she’s just massaging away, and she has this beautiful, young, innocent face, and she’s just looking at me, like she can;t believe what I’m saying. And I said, “We didn’t mind going under our desks. We got a break, and nobody ever told us what nuclear war actually was. So we weren’t scared at all. We just knew it had to do with big, bad Russia.”

And over the hour-and-a-half of each massage that I had, I would just regale her with stories of everything that has happened before 1991, when she was born. Personally, I was astounded — speechless, actually — about the gap, the huge, wide gap, of life that I’ve lived that she has no knowledge of. None.

Part of the reason for this, I’ve learned, is that she grew up in Florida. I didn’t want to offend her, but honest-to-god, yesterday, when she told me she grew up in Florida, I went, “No wonder!”

And I took the sheet that was over me and threw the sheet over my head, and she said, “What’s wrong?” and I said, “The educational system in Florida may have failed you in some way! It failed to fully prepare you!”

And she said, “Well, that’s why I escaped.”

I asked, “What do you mean?” and she said, “I’m still trying to get my sister out of there. I knew when I graduated that I had to leave. I didn’t know what was wrong and what was missing, but I came ... here. I went to L.A., and I went to massage school, and I’ve taken every odd job that I’ve needed to in order to pay for that. But I haven’t had time to get educated yet. I’ve been hanging on your every word. I think you’re fascinating.”

And I said, “Who’s your clientele?”

She lives in San Francisco, so her clientele is mostly young tech people. So I suggested that she start going primarily to senior facilities like the one I live in.

I said, “You should be spending all of your time with people my age. And you’re going to get the education that you missed. We love talking about what happened when we were young. I even love talking about what happened when I was old ... ten years ago! This is great. Terrific!”

I crack her up all the time. She loves coming, and she laughs and laughs, because she can’t believe that anything I’m saying is true. So, we are getting right toward the end of the massage session, and she’s crouching down. She’s pulled up a little ottoman, and she’s working on my side. So I’m kind of looking down on her. And we somehow start talking about the space program, and I’m saying, “Can you imagine that we sent a man ... to the moon ... decades before you were born, before modern computers existed. How did human beings have the ability to do that? To think of it, and to make it happen?”

And this is where, host-to-god, I was totally speechless, because she said, “Did that really happen?”

I was absolutely dumbfounded. I said, “What do you mean, did that really happen?”

And she said, “Well, I know there’s proof of all the rest of the space stuff, but I’m not sure that really happened.”

And I spent the last 10 minutes of my massage, explaining how it happened, and why it happened, and asking, “Didn’t you see the documentary about all those incredibly smart female mathematicians who managed to create this algorithm that let them actually go up into space, and blah blah blah blah blah ...”

And she said, “I have to write all of that down.”

So, to wrap it up, not only was I speechless, but because I’m obsessive about finding out the truth about anything like this, after she left I Googled “What percentage of Americans don’t believe we sent a man to the Moon in 1969?”

The answer is, usually, depending on the year, between 6% and 10% of Americans do not believe that that actually happened. They believe it’s a giant conspiracy, and they believe everything was shot in a studio, because “2001: A Space Odyssey” had come out, and they had done a fictionalized thing about going to the moon, and people thought, well if they can do it in movies, they can certain do it well enough to make us believe we did that, and we’re more powerful than Russia.

So ... that’s my story.