West Side Stories: On love, resolve and some ‘unisex roller skates’

A friend of my mom got her a pair of roller skates. They were bright white. Half of the wheels were magenta and the other half were fuchsia. I’d been asking my mom for rollerblades. She was a single mom, trying to figure out the financial ways of being in a country that doesn’t really offer a lot of opportunities for people, especially women, who don’t have a college education. She learned early on that sometimes she could tell us a story in lieu of getting us the things we wanted that she couldn’t afford.

So she started diligently working on selling me on the idea that maybe I didn’t need rollerblades, because I could just use her roller skates. But I couldn’t get past the obvious.

“Mom, those are girl roller skates.”

“No, Mojito. They are unisex.”

Women, like men, were comfortable wearing unisex things, she argued. Many of my things were unisex things, growing up. Including the perfume I used for a long time. Sometimes they were unisex, but sometimes they weren’t — like my mom’s, and now my, roller skates.

But my mom was a gifted storyteller. She worked as equally hard at providing for us as we worked at making us live in a world of make-believe. She did it when she tried to convince my sister and me that oven roasted beef round tasted exactly like hamburger with seasoning. It doesn’t. Beef round, of course, is a metaphorical word for the more technical term “Cow ass.”

Which is what it tasted like.

It tasted like chewy ass with copious amounts of salt and pepper.

My mom has labia — which is not the same as labia, don’t be gross — which is the Spanish word for being able to convince someone that left is right and up is down. A person with labia is verbose, loquacious, they can spin a yarn, and they have the gift of gab. And my mom has it in spades.

So I might have had the palate to know that beef round doesn’t taste in any way like a hamburger, but I believed her when she told me that the roller skates were unisex.

If anyone even hinted at my roller skates being girly, I would tell them as manly, as confidently, as a 12-year-old could, that “They are unisex!” (Shouting) “Hold me back!” But none of my friends ever held me back because, well, we always hoped somebody would get punched in the face, because we were boys and we were bored and we just always hoped that someone would get punched in the face. But it never escalated to anything more than a shoving contest. Which was good because fighting in roller skates, you know, the first person who gets to push the other one wins, while the other person just rolls away.

One Sunday night, my sister and my mom, and a friend of my mom’s and I went to the skating rink, and the plan was for my sister and me to do a few loops, and for my mom to talk to her friend. But my sister insisted on my mom skating with her, which meant I had to give my mom our roller skates. My mom did the first loop and before she finished the second loop, she tripped and fell.

And I, of course, laughed.

Until I realized she was crying, and she wasn’t standing up. So we ran to her, and we tried to help her out of the skate, but by then her ankle had swollen up too much. We called an ambulance and they took her to the ER.

My mom ended up with a cast that went up past her knee, four screws and a plate in her ankle to hold all the bones together. Where I am from, in Colombia, adults break at lunch to go home and eat lunch there, and my mom would always do the same, but we lived on the fourth floor of a four-floor building, which is the limit at which you don’t have to build and elevator. So my mom would get home, but her cast was all the way up to here (demonstrates), so she would get on her but, and stretch her leg, and scoot up four flights of stairs.

By the time she made it to our apartment, there wasn’t enough time to properly finish her meal, so eventually she decided to just stay in the lobby, and eat with the building service staff. She eventually would get her cast off and promised the doctor she would come in to get the plate out, and the screws, but she never did because health care is expensive in Colombia and you don’t get what you need if you don’t have the money to afford it.

It’s been more than 30 years. And not once has my mom thrown it back at my sister, not once has she said, “You know, if you didn’t beg for me to go skating with you I wouldn’t have plates and screws in my ankle. I wouldn’t have a sharp pain every time there’s a storm that rolls by.”

I think of the memories of growing up and sometime they feel crazy, but it didn’t seem crazy in the moment, because no matter what it was, my mom was always there to do whatever it took to get us to move forward, regardless of our fears. And I wanted to say that that was courage, but my wife said it is resolve.

I said Resolve is a chemical product you use to clean carpets.

But whatever it is, I hope it is unisex, unlike my roller skates, and I hope I can display it as well as I am raising my daughters.

Thank you.