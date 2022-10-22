West Side Stories: Raising eyebrows on ‘The Wayward Bus’

Where : The Ballroom at Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. In December, the show moves to the Mystic Theatre for the annual West Side Stories Grand Slam featuring all of the winners from 2022. In January, West Side Stories moves to its new permanent home at the Polly Klaas Performing Arts Center, where it will continue on the first Wednesday of each month.

When : West Side Stories takes place the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. (Schedule sometimes shifts) The next WSS show is on Wednesday, Nov. 2 when the theme will be “Still Standing.”

For our summer vacation road trip, my mom, my dad, my aunt, my uncle, and my one older brother and I, left Ohio with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair as our destination.

We didn’t fly. We didn’t take the train. We didn’t drive a car.

Now my uncle was a man of ideas. And one of his ideas was to create a yacht on wheels. So with the help of my dad he bought a new school bus, and then hired a marine carpenter to build it out. When it was done, it had a small bathroom with a shower, it could comfortably sleep six, it had a fully equipped kitchen, and a comfortable living area. And just for fun, because my uncle was that sort of guy, he had a mechanic install an a-oo-ga horn, and a wolf whistle.

Finally, it was carpeted, curtained and christened The Wayward Bus.

So when we pulled into our first campground stop of the trip, everyone was staring because in 1962 The Wayward Bus was a recreational motor home no. 1. Now, we anticipated the campground curiosity, and planned a performance to properly introduce ourselves. So first, my brother and I stepped out of the bus, and we were wearing formal wait-staff uniforms that my uncle brought with him from the club that he owned. These consisted of black chino pants. White long-sleeved shirt, a red vest and a red bow tie.

We set up four folding chairs and a table, walked back to the bus door, my mom and aunt stepped out, they took our offered arms, and with my dad and uncle following, we escorted them over to the sitting area, we held the chairs for everyone as they sat down, and then we went back into the bus to prepare and serve cocktails and hors D’oeuvres.

Meanwhile, a significant crowd of fellow campers gathered to watch all of this.

Finally, my dad waved and shouted, “Come on over! Bring chairs!”

And within minutes, half of the campground was hanging out around the bus. And my brother and I moved the bar outside and we’re serving cocktails left and right, my dad and uncle are giving tours of the bus, people told us where they were from and where they were going, and everyone was having a grand old time.

The next morning, when we left, we gave the campground an a-oo-ga horn and wolf whistle salute. And everybody smiled and waved as we pulled away. And we did this all across the country. And at every stop we were always greeted the same way – with amazement, amusement and joy.

Except on one occasion.

When we left Seattle heading back east, we decided to take the northern route through the Canadian Rockies. By this time, my mom and my aunt were a little tired of living and sleeping in such close quarters with four adult men. So they called ahead and made reservations at the Chateau at Lake Louise.

Well, we pulled in, and parked, of course, right in front. The first thing we all noticed from inside the bus was a look of discomfort coming from the hotel guests that were mingling about. They were used to seeing their kind drive up in Cadillac El Dorados, Lincoln Continentals, and limousines. Clearly, The Wayward Bus was out of their comfort zone.

Then my brother and I stepped out in our full wait-staff regalia, and we noticed a look of disdain coming from the hotel staff. Probably because we looked better than they did. So, my mother and aunt stepped out of the bus and once again they took our offered arms, and regally, we marched up the front steps, into the lobby and up to the desk.

After they checked in, my brother, in a rather loud stage voice, said, “Ladies? Is there anything else you require from us?” To which my mother responded, “Why no, thank you. You may go now.” With that we executed a synchronized about-face, and marched proudly out of the lobby, down the steps, and onto the bus.

As we pulled away, my uncle, who was driving, unleashed the a-oo-ga horn. Followed by a wolf whistle. Sounds that I am certain had not been heard before at the Chateau at Lake Louise – before our arrival, or after.

Well, the rest of our trip home was uneventful. And The Wayward Bus remained a beloved member of our family for many years. And as she navigated the highways and byways of the Midwest, and East Coast, she proved time and again that there is no place like home.

More specifically, no place like our home ... on wheels.