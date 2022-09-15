West Side Stories: ‘Saved By the Bell’

Information : All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

When : West Side Stories takes place the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. (Schedule sometimes shifts) The next WSS show is on Wednesday, Oct. 7 when the theme will be “No Place Like Home.”

What : West Side Stories is a monthly story-slam competition hosted by Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny. This month’s theme was “Saved By the Bell.”

Hi! So ... I’m actually a third-generation Petaluma native.

But as all young people have to do, I tried to forge my way in the city, to be a poet. As one does in San Francisco. So I spent some time, yes, in corporate America, to make a living, but on the weekends and evenings and any time I could, I was writing. And I actually ended up getting an internship at 826 Valencia, which is associated with The Believer magazine - and I see some heads nodding - and McSweeney’s, which is the brainchild of Dave Eggers.

I’m doing lots of name-dropping because I felt that way when I got the internship, and I was all, “Oh my gosh! This is so exciting!” I actually got so sit in the office with Andrew, who’s the editor in chief of “The Believer” magazine, while Dave Eggers would kind of come in and go out.

And I was a bit starstruck.

The funny thing about being starstruck, is ... you know, we all get starstruck about different things and different people, and usually it’s because we know something about them and we admire them. I admired Andrew, because he was sort of the closest thing to Dave Eggers and publishing and this whole world of being a writer.

To my surprise, one time, as I was sifting through the slush pile, Andrew said, “Hey, you were just telling me about that story you’re writing, about that interesting Owl Bar in San Francisco. That sounded cool. We should go there and grab a drink.”

“Wow. Yes we should.”

So we go out and we grab a drink, and we’re sitting there, and all of my star-struckedness suddenly appears on Andrew’s face. And he goes, “Oh my god! You will never believe who just walked into the bar!”

I’m like, “Is this some sort of a joke?”

He’s, “No no! It’s John Hodgman!”

And I’’m, “Uh, sorry. I don’t ...”

And he’s, “John F-ing Hodgman!”

For those of you in the audience who don’t know who John Hodgman is — as I did not at that time — he’s an essayist, a humorist and an actor, and he’s best known for being The PC Guy“ in the Apple ads for MacBook. There’s like this cool dude and he’s all “Hi. I’m a Mac!”

And John Hodgman is, “Hi! And I’m a PC!”

So that’s John Hodgman.

But I didn’t know that at the time, so I didn’t know he was a big deal.

And so think to myself, this is an opportunity to impress Andrew, and I say to him, “No big deal. Go and introduce yourself!”

And he’s like, “No no no no no! I couldn’t possibly! I couldn’t possibly!”

So I said, “Okay. I’ll go do it.”

And I walked up to John Hodgman and I go, “Hi! You must be John Hodgman! I’m Shannon. Nice to meet you. And THIS is Andrew. He’s the Editor and Chief of ”The Believer“ magazine. Can we sit down?”

And so, we do.

He’s quite a gentleman. And before we know it, we’re invited to his “private reading” that’s going to happen next door at this private, underground literary crowd place at midnight.

Very exciting.

Before we get there, John Hodgman is like, “Let’s play this game where we all talk about our party tricks, our ‘brag list.’ Let’s go around and share the things we tell people to impress other people. I’m John Hodgman, so I just tell people ‘I’m John Hodgman,” and we all laughed.

“Yea, yeah, yeah.”

And Andrew says something, of course, that is clever and witty, and he’s followed by other people we are hanging out with — who are actors and acrobats and aerialists and all sorts of really interesting people — and then it comes to me.

And I’m thinking to myself, “Okay. What’s the most interesting thing I can say?”

And of course, this whole time I want Andrew to think I’m interesting, so he’ll publish my work. And like any good writer I’m going to SHOW, not tell. So when they say, “What about YOU Shannon?” I say, “Well, follow me, gentlemen,” and they all follow me outside, and I say, “THIS is my party trick!”

And I remove my leather jacket, hand it to someone — and you should know this about me ... I was a competitive gymnast ... but I never made it to the Olympics.

And there’s a reason why.

Which I’m about to tell you.

So I step back, and I do my salute, and on the sidewalk of San Francisco on a dark, cool night, with buildings on one side and parking meters on the other, I think “Ready,” and I think “Go.”

Then ... back handspring.

Back handspring.

Back handspring.

Back ... and as I’m going for the last back handspring, ever so slightly, my back handsprings are going like this ...

[Demonstrates a diagonal trajectory]

... So I’m NOT going evenly down the sidewalk. And as I’m going for my last back handspring, I happen to be hovering right over a parking meter. And I go BASHHHHHHH! Right into it.

And I don’t remember this part because I probably blacked out, But I’m told later that I just crumpled to the ground.

Like wet newspaper.

As I’m coming to — I know it hasn’t been that long because there is still confusion around me and no one is calling the ambulance yet — I start to hear, “What should we do? What should we do?” And I’m thinking, “In this moment, I’m going to either royally embarrass myself — in front of John Hodgman ... not to mention Andrew — or I’m going to save myself with a moment of brilliance.

So, all of a sudden, I start laughing.

“Ha ha ha ha ha ha!”

Of course, everyone thinks I’m crazy.

“Ha ha ha ha ha ha! You guys really fell for it, didn’t you?”

And they were like, “What?”

And said, “Oh my gosh! THAT’S my party trick! Don’t you guys know? I’m auditioning for Cirque du Soleil, and they, like, teach you how to fall and do pratfalls. It’s called ‘bailing!’ It’s like, totally, something you do! That whole thing, that was, like, totally ... I meant to do that.”

And I reach around to back of my head, and it’s wet.

And I know I am bleeding from the head. So I know that at any moment, I am in trouble.

And in that moment, Grace Cathedral chimes Twelve.

John Hodgman goes, “S--t! I have to go to my reading! Someone take care of her.”

Andrew looks at me.

I look at him, and I say, “No no! Go to the reading!”

Everybody else leaves, and I am sitting there on a San Francisco sidewalk, alone, my leather jacket nowhere to be found, with a handful of blood.

And I am thinking ... “YES! SAVED!”