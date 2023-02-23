West Side Stories: ‘Swinging for the Fences’

Information : All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

What : West Side Stories is a monthly story-slam competition hosted by Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny. This month’s theme was “Swinging for the Fences.”

On Feb. 8, at Petaluma’s Polly Klaas Theater, the second West Side Stories competition of 2023 was held. The theme was “Swinging for the Fences,” and the winning story, as selected by members of the audience, was by longtime West Side Stories attendee and participant Leslie Scatchard. Here is the story as told from the stage.

It was 1968 and I was in the sixth grade at R.D. White Elementary School. I was running for Program Chairman, a job I had wanted since the first grade. It was me, the tall, skinny girl with buck teeth and glasses, running against Mark Buell, the most popular boy in school. So I was feeling a little bit nervous about that, but I had a really good speech. My mom had helped me write it.

I even had a slogan. My name is Scatchard, right?

And the slogan was, “For the best catch ... vote for Scatch!”

That’s pretty good.

So, in 1968, “The Sound of Music” was a very popular movie, and I owned the soundtrack. I loved that thing and I could do perfect imitations of Julie Andrews, the Captain, Liesel – and the Mother Superior, with her dramatic vibrato. I used to listen to that thing every day as I was getting ready for school, and the day of the election was no exception. I had just finished listening to Mother Superior sing “Climb every mountain, ford every stream, follow every rainbow till you find your dream,” and I was pumped!

I was going to beat Mark Buell if it was the last thing I ever did.

So, I went off to school a little early, and I made my way to the auditorium where the assembly was going to happen, and I found my seat on the stage, and I waited quite a while before Mark Buell came strutting in.

“Hi Mark. Are you ready for the election?”

“Yeah.”

“Do you have your speech ready?”

“Yeah”

And he hands it to me. So I read it. And I thought, “Meh. It’s not that good. Mine is way better.” So I was actually feeling pretty excited there for a minute, until I heard the principal say, “We will now hear from our candidates for Program Chairman. First up is Mark Buell.”

And the entire auditorium just goes crazy. They’re cheering and cheering, and he goes strutting up to the mic and delivers his pitiful little speech, and says, “Thank you very much,” and they all go, “AAAAAAAAAAAAAA!”

The noise is reverberating off the walls.

I don’t even hear my name being called.

Finally, I get up, and I make my way to the front, to the microphone, with my little knock-knees knocking and my buck teeth chattering, and I deliver my speech, and I’m going to hit ‘em with “For the best catch ... vote for Scatch,” and I realize, it’s not enough. I know, if I’m going to win this thing, I got to give it all I have. I have to swing for the fences, so to speak.

And I know what I have to do.

So I planted my two feet, and I took a deep breath, and in my best Mother Superior imitation, I sang.

[Demonstrates her impression, singing in a rich deep voice, rolling her Rs impressively]

“’Climb every mountain ...’”

My fourth grade teacher is in the back with tears running down her cheeks.

“’... ford every stream ...’”

My fifth grade teacher is doubled over laughing.

“’... follow every rainbow ...’”

My sixth grade teacher is in the back, just shaking his head.

“’... till you find your dream!’ And my dream is to be your Program Chairman!”

And the place erupted into cheers and laughter. I turned around. I walked back to my seat. I was stunned. It was fabulous!

We ended up tying the election. Mark Buell and I were Co-Chairmen for the year.

I did all the work and he looked really good.

But it wasn’t until years later that I realized there was no way I tied that election. Some kind soul in that school saw the tall, skinny girl with buck teeth and glasses go up against Mark Buell and they rewarded me for it. But the experience of that election changed my life.

And being Co-Chairman with Mark Buell, the most popular boy in the school?

We were going steady by April.

Thank you very much.