West Side Stories: ‘The Bright Side’ of cheating on tests in Detroit

My story begins with a bright side and ends with a bright side. The original bright side is the fact that with the events I’m about to describe, the statutes of limitations are past.

I am number eight of ten children, and I came to this country when I was about eight years old. Aspirations of going to college were almost nil, because we didn’t have the money to do that. But when I finally finished high school, I did find a way to get a part time job and work to start going to Wayne State University in Detroit.

Each semester I had to have a part time job and work. And one spring semester, when the finals were done for our chemistry class, I was studying a bulletin board. In those days they put up a bulletin board and you could see what everybody’s grades were. And I had passed, very well.

However, this classmate named Joe Casaletto had failed.

He was pretty distraught and we were talking about that, and he said, “My dad’s going to be really upset ‒ because I want to become a mortician. That’s why I’m taking this chemistry class.“ And I said, ”I’m taking it because of my chemical engineering class.“ Neither one of us understood why either of those goals needed chemistry.

He said, “So, what are you going to do this summer?” And I said, “Well, I have to get a job. I’m trying to get a job with Ford’s.”

Everybody in Michigan calls Ford Motor Company “Ford’s.”

And he said, “Oh, my dad’s a union boss at Ford’s. Maybe he can help you get the job.” I said, “That’d be great.”

So he invited me to a family picnic. I got there and met Mr. Casaletto, and he was probably three inches taller than I am, but his shoulders went out for an additional foot. His arms looked like my thighs. I’m sure you recall the movie “The Godfather.” Don Corleone speaks with this raspy voice. This guy ‒ and this was probably 15 years before “The Godfather” ‒ he sounded like that, from screaming at union meetings.

He was a scary-looking guy, never mind how he sounded.

So, he took me aside, and he said, “Hey! I heard you’re friends with my boy Joey. He didn’t do so good in chemistry. He said you’re really smart. Maybe we can help each other out here. I can get you a job at Ford’s for the summer, and you can, well, you can help my Joey with chemistry.”

I thought, “Ooh, great! If I work the whole summer at Ford’s, I can afford to pay for the whole semester, and put some money in reserves for the following year, and as a bonus I get paid for tutoring Joe Casaletto .

So I said, “Sure, I’d be willing to tutor him.” And he said, “Well, you know what? We had a different idea about this. He’s already failed the class twice. But over at the Junior College, their offering the class for the summer, and it’s transferable to Wayne’s University. So we thought maybe you’d take the class for him.”

That’s not what I was thinking at all. I said, “Well, I don’t look anything like your boy Joey.” And he said, “Well, we got friends.”

He hands me a Michigan driver’s license, with “Joe Casaletto” on it and my picture. And I said, “Oh, well, you know, Mr. Casaletto, if I take the test for Joey ‒ and he hasn’t done so good, as you said, in chemistry ‒ what if, when he does his job as a mortician, he makes a mistake?”

And at that point, he put his arm around my shoulder ‒ as you recall, an arm the size of my thigh ‒ and he says, “Now, think this through with me. You’re a smart boy. Let’s say that my boy Joey, who hasn’t done so good in chemistry, makes a mistake ‒ what the f--k’s the problem? They’re already dead.”

So I ended up taking the class for Joey. He did end up becoming a mortician and I got to finish university. So everyone wins, sort of.

Fast forward 30 years.

My brother’s wife passes away. Lucy Caruana. I’m in California, and this happened in Detroit. The head mortician at the mortuary says to one of my sisters, “Hey, are you related to the deceased?” And she said, “Yes, that’s my sister-in-law.” He said, “I went to Wayne State University with a guy named Caruana. I wonder if you know him?”

She said, “Oh yeah. That’s my brother. Yeah, he was really smart.”

So, it came around, and the bright side is, as far as I know, he never made any mistakes. On the other hand, like his father told me, if he had who would have known? They’re already dead.