Wetlands Alliance seeking school docents

Seven-week docent training program begins in January|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 7, 2022, 5:29PM
Local fans of the Petaluma Wetlands and Shollenberger Park are being sought by the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, currently recruiting new school docents and volunteers to participate in its active public education programs.

The program offers many ways for participants to share their love of nature with children, teaching third-graders about the birds and habitats of the wetlands, leading bird walks, restoring habitats, conducting research on birds and other wetlands animals, and other activities.

A mandatory focused training program is offered for all school docents, and is recommended for other volunteers. The next training program starts on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, and goes for seven consecutive Thursday mornings.

To sign up visit PetalumaWetlands.org/become-a-volunteer/. Interested people can also write to ataylor@petalumawetlands.org or call 707-774-6586.

