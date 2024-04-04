What are the Top 10 most popular books in Petaluma?

‘ The Bloody Chamber and Other Stories ’ by Angela Carter (Gollancz, 1979) – This groundbreaking collection reimagines a number of fairy tales, including “Bluebeard,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Puss in Boots” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” Inspired largely by the tales of Charles Perrault ‒ whom Carter had previously translated ‒ but reframed through the lenses of the weird, the Gothic, and the uncanny, these tales focus in on themes of metamorphosis and feminism, modernizing some aspects and uncovering latent content concealed in the original stories. Hugely influential, the tales in this collection have been adapted for radio, theater, and film (Neil Jordan’s 1984 film ‘The Company of Wolves’ is of particular note).

In Petaluma, April means more than just the Butter & Egg Days. It also means Independent Bookstore Day, which this year will happen on April 27, just one week after the parade and all of its surrounding activities. So, are you planning to hit one of those events, or both?

And are you the sort of person who brings a book to a parade?

Parades are just very short journeys, and journeys seem to be a common thread in the Copperfield’s Adult Top 10 this week, with Téa Obreht’s dystopian-but-hopeful “The Morningside” (No. 1), in which a displaced mother and daughter move to a city half-covered with water, and Percival Everett’s “James” (No. 2), which reimagines Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” through the eyes of Jim (and has its own encounters with floods and storms). Rounding out this theme is Javier Zamora’s memoir “Solito” (No. 6), which details the author’s childhood journey from El Salvador to the United States.

Also new to the Copperfield’s Adult Top 10 this week are former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s pragmatic “Reading the Constitution” (No. 3), Freida McFadden’s psychological thriller “Housemaid” (No. 8) and hockey captain/figure skater romance “Icebreaker: A Maple Hills Novel” by Hannah Grace, at No. 9.

Notable kids’ books include Dave Pilkey’s latest Dog Man graphic novel, “The Scarlet Shredder” at No. 2 and— just in time for baseball season — Petaluma author and sports journalist Amy G’s “Smarty Marty Takes the Field,” at No. 4.

At the Word Horde Emporium, spicy fantasy remains hot, with Carissa Broadbent’s vampire death-match competition “The Serpent and the Wings of Night,” at No. 1 and “Wolf Gone Wild” by Juliette Cross (No. 2), a steamy match-up of a werewolf and a witch. Philip Fracassi’s “Boys in the Valley” returns to No. 3, while John Langan’s collection “Corpsemouth and Other Autobiographies” makes a showing at No. 4. Lisa Perrin’s “The League of Lady Poisoners: Illustrated True Stories of Dangerous Women” closes out the list at No. 5.

Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘The Morningside’ by Téa Obreht – Set in a crumbling, half-sunken city in a post-climate-collapse near future, ‘The Morningside’ explores belonging, loss, political divisions, racial justice and the power of storytelling against dystopia. From the author of ‘The Tiger’s Wife’ and ‘Inland.’

2. ‘James’ by Percival Everett – A reimagining of Twain’s ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ from the POV of the enslaved Jim, as he and young Huck journey down the Mississippi River, encountering storms, floods and con artists on their quest for freedom. From the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of ‘American Fiction.’

3. ‘Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism’ by Stephen Breyer – Former associate justice of the Supreme Court Breyer demonstrates in this book how the current Supreme Court’s selective textualist philosophy is unsound and undemocratic.

4. ‘Wandering Stars’ by Tommy Orange – Pulitzer Prize-finalist and author of ‘There There’ follows-up that novel with this multi-generational novel about a Native American family dealing with incarceration, forced conversion and residential schools.

5. ‘Dune’ by Frank Herbert – Originally published in 1965 and returning to the spotlight in part due to the release of Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic adaptation ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Dune’ remains one of the best-selling science fiction novels in history. It is baroque, ponderous, frequently counterintuitive, anti-technology and brimming with weirdness. In short, a masterwork by a one-time Santa Rosa resident and Press Democrat reporter.

6. ‘Solito’ by Javier Zamora – A memoir and an adventure, ‘Solito’ details Zamora’s three-thousand-mile journey, at nine years old, from war-torn El Salvador, through Guatemala and Mexico, and across the United States’ border.

7. ‘The Women’ by Kristin Hannah – Nursing student Frankie McGrath enlists in the Army Nurse Corps to follow her brother off to war. Bestselling author Hannah (‘The Nightingale’) explores patriotism, idealism and courage in this novel set during and after the Vietnam War.

8. ‘Housemaid’ by Freida McFadden – A psychological thriller featuring a recent parolee who becomes a live-in housemaid/nanny to a wealthy young couple. Needless to say, things get messy, and the plot gets twisted.

9. ‘Icebreaker: A Maple Hills Novel’ by Hannah Grace – When a competitive figure skater and a hockey team captain have to share a rink, sparks fly. This fluffy—but spicy—college romance novel is a massive TikTok sensation.