What are the Top 10 most popular books in Petaluma?

From floods and fires to rivers and deserts, journeys long and short hit a chord with local readers this week|
ROSS E. LOCKHART
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST

The Bloody Chamber and Other Stories’ by Angela Carter (Gollancz, 1979) – This groundbreaking collection reimagines a number of fairy tales, including “Bluebeard,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Puss in Boots” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” Inspired largely by the tales of Charles Perrault ‒ whom Carter had previously translated ‒ but reframed through the lenses of the weird, the Gothic, and the uncanny, these tales focus in on themes of metamorphosis and feminism, modernizing some aspects and uncovering latent content concealed in the original stories. Hugely influential, the tales in this collection have been adapted for radio, theater, and film (Neil Jordan’s 1984 film ‘The Company of Wolves’ is of particular note).

In Petaluma, April means more than just the Butter & Egg Days. It also means Independent Bookstore Day, which this year will happen on April 27, just one week after the parade and all of its surrounding activities. So, are you planning to hit one of those events, or both?

And are you the sort of person who brings a book to a parade?

Parades are just very short journeys, and journeys seem to be a common thread in the Copperfield’s Adult Top 10 this week, with Téa Obreht’s dystopian-but-hopeful “The Morningside” (No. 1), in which a displaced mother and daughter move to a city half-covered with water, and Percival Everett’s “James” (No. 2), which reimagines Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” through the eyes of Jim (and has its own encounters with floods and storms). Rounding out this theme is Javier Zamora’s memoir “Solito” (No. 6), which details the author’s childhood journey from El Salvador to the United States.

Also new to the Copperfield’s Adult Top 10 this week are former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s pragmatic “Reading the Constitution” (No. 3), Freida McFadden’s psychological thriller “Housemaid” (No. 8) and hockey captain/figure skater romance “Icebreaker: A Maple Hills Novel” by Hannah Grace, at No. 9.

Notable kids’ books include Dave Pilkey’s latest Dog Man graphic novel, “The Scarlet Shredder” at No. 2 and— just in time for baseball season — Petaluma author and sports journalist Amy G’s “Smarty Marty Takes the Field,” at No. 4.

At the Word Horde Emporium, spicy fantasy remains hot, with Carissa Broadbent’s vampire death-match competition “The Serpent and the Wings of Night,” at No. 1 and “Wolf Gone Wild” by Juliette Cross (No. 2), a steamy match-up of a werewolf and a witch. Philip Fracassi’s “Boys in the Valley” returns to No. 3, while John Langan’s collection “Corpsemouth and Other Autobiographies” makes a showing at No. 4. Lisa Perrin’s “The League of Lady Poisoners: Illustrated True Stories of Dangerous Women” closes out the list at No. 5.

Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘The Morningside’ by Téa Obreht – Set in a crumbling, half-sunken city in a post-climate-collapse near future, ‘The Morningside’ explores belonging, loss, political divisions, racial justice and the power of storytelling against dystopia. From the author of ‘The Tiger’s Wife’ and ‘Inland.’

2. ‘James’ by Percival Everett – A reimagining of Twain’s ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ from the POV of the enslaved Jim, as he and young Huck journey down the Mississippi River, encountering storms, floods and con artists on their quest for freedom. From the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of ‘American Fiction.’

3. ‘Reading the Constitution: Why I Chose Pragmatism, Not Textualism’ by Stephen Breyer – Former associate justice of the Supreme Court Breyer demonstrates in this book how the current Supreme Court’s selective textualist philosophy is unsound and undemocratic.

4. ‘Wandering Stars’ by Tommy Orange – Pulitzer Prize-finalist and author of ‘There There’ follows-up that novel with this multi-generational novel about a Native American family dealing with incarceration, forced conversion and residential schools.

5. ‘Dune’ by Frank Herbert – Originally published in 1965 and returning to the spotlight in part due to the release of Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic adaptation ‘Dune: Part Two’, ‘Dune’ remains one of the best-selling science fiction novels in history. It is baroque, ponderous, frequently counterintuitive, anti-technology and brimming with weirdness. In short, a masterwork by a one-time Santa Rosa resident and Press Democrat reporter.

6. ‘Solito’ by Javier Zamora – A memoir and an adventure, ‘Solito’ details Zamora’s three-thousand-mile journey, at nine years old, from war-torn El Salvador, through Guatemala and Mexico, and across the United States’ border.

7. ‘The Women’ by Kristin Hannah – Nursing student Frankie McGrath enlists in the Army Nurse Corps to follow her brother off to war. Bestselling author Hannah (‘The Nightingale’) explores patriotism, idealism and courage in this novel set during and after the Vietnam War.

8. ‘Housemaid’ by Freida McFadden – A psychological thriller featuring a recent parolee who becomes a live-in housemaid/nanny to a wealthy young couple. Needless to say, things get messy, and the plot gets twisted.

9. ‘Icebreaker: A Maple Hills Novel’ by Hannah Grace – When a competitive figure skater and a hockey team captain have to share a rink, sparks fly. This fluffy—but spicy—college romance novel is a massive TikTok sensation.

10. ‘Shōgun’ by James Clavell – Originally published in 1975, this epic novel set in Feudal Japan fictionalizes the story of Tokugawa leyasu (1543-1616), who founded the Shogunate, or military government, that ruled Japan from 1603 until 1868. The novel’s protagonist is an English sailor named John Blackthorn, called Anjin (“Pilot”) by the Japanese. Recently adapted into an FX miniseries.

Kids Fiction & Nonfiction

1. ‘Asgardians: Odin’ by George O’Connor – A graphic novel retelling of Norse myth, focusing on the king of the Aesir himself, Odin. Perfect for fans of mythology (or Marvel’s Loki) who want to dig a little deeper.

2. ‘Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder’ by Dav Pilkey – Canine superhero Dog Man returns in this 12th graphic novel adventure. This time around, Dog Man must deal with being sprayed by a skunk, finding his fur dyed red from tomato juice, and AI robots.

3. ‘Hilo: Rise of the Cat’ by Judd Winick – This 10th book in the graphic novel series centers on warrior cat Polly, who, after breaking one too many rules, is sent to Wombatton, a boarding school. But something strange is going on, and students are disappearing. Can Polly solve the mystery and reunite with her friends on Earth?

4. ‘Smarty Marty Takes the Field’ by Amy Gutierrez – The third book in local author and sports journalist Amy G’s popular and empowering series finds Marty taking on a new challenge — managing her Little League team. Illustrated by Anika Orrock and featuring an interview with SF Giants coach Alyssa Nakken.

5. ‘Olympians: Poseidon: Earth Shaker’ by George O’Connor – The fifth book in O’Connor’s Olympians graphic novel series covers the god of the ocean, Poseidon, and his children, including Pegasus, Triton, Polyphemus, and the hero Theseus.

6. ‘Dragon Masters: Saving the Sun Dragon’ by Tracey West – The second book in the Dragon Masters series includes a perilous quest across the world to help a sick dragon.

7. ‘Teeny Weeny Unicorn’ by Shawn Harris – A playful picture book about an extra-small unicorn who encounters a grumpy gnome. A modern fairy tale about self-confidence.

8. ‘Olympians: Zeus: King of the Gods’ by George O’Connor – The first book in O’Connor’s Olympians graphic novel series covers the king of the Greek Gods, Zeus.

9. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – Recently awarded the Newberry Medal for Children’s Literature. A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

10. ‘The One and Only Ruby’ by Katherine Applegate – Picking up a few months after the events of Applegate’s ‘The One and Only Bob,’ ‘The One and Only Ruby’ finds the adorable baby elephant now living in a wildlife sanctuary. Poignant and delightful.

Hot at the Word Horde Emporium

1. ‘The Serpent and the Wings of Night’ by Carissa Broadbent – A dark fantasy romance pitting humans against vampires in a Hunger Games-esque competition. Slow burn, spicy, enemies-to-lovers, and filled with twists and intrigue. The first book in the Crowns of Nyaxia series.

2. ‘Wolf Gone Wild’ by Juliette Cross – A steamy paranormal romance featuring a cursed werewolf and the witch he enlists to help break the curse. Set in a magical, modern-day New Orleans and filled with humor and spice. The first in Cross’s “Stay a Spell” series.

3. ‘Boys in the Valley’ by Philip Fracassi – One of my favorite reads of the past year is this snowbound supernatural thriller tonally reminiscent of John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ by way of Golding’s ‘Lord of the Flies.’ Set at the turn of the 20th century in a Catholic boys’ orphanage in remote Pennsylvania, ‘Boys in the Valley’ is truly chilling as an ancient evil spreads through the inhabitants of the orphanage leaving those unaffected to band together in order to survive the night.

4. ‘Corpsemouth and Other Autobiographies’ by John Langan – The fifth collection by weird fiction author John Langan (‘The Fisherman’) includes 10 tales of cosmic horror, and features among its locations and denizens a Halloween haunt, a mysterious tower, a kaiju, and a corpse-eating titan.

5. ‘The League of Lady Poisoners: Illustrated True Stories of Dangerous Women’ by Perrin, Lisa – A lavishly illustrated true crime collection telling the stories of more than 25 women accused of poisoning someone throughout history.

