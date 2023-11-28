What are you reading this week, Petaluma?

Bestselling books in town include Nick Offerman’s new homage to the outdoors, a pair of books about a coffee-loving orc, and a nonfiction examinations of modern American politics.|
ROSS E. LOCKHART
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
November 28, 2023, 7:02AM
Petaluma’s bestselling books for the week of 11/27/23.

This week’s most popular books in Petaluma still show a love of fantasy, with Rebecca Yarros’s “Iron Flame” topping Copperfield’s list again this week, along with the special edition of “Fourth Wing” (No. 5) and Patrick Rothfuss’s latest novella, “Narrow Road Between Desires” (No. 4), which expands on a story originally published in the 2014 George R. R. Martin/Gardner Dozois-helmed anthology “Rogues.” Still no sign of a proper conclusion to Rothfuss’s “Kingkiller Chronicles,” however. Topping the list at the Word Horde Emporium is Travis Baldree’s cozy-yet-caffeinated fantasy “Legends & Lattes” (No. 1) with prequel “Bookshops & Bonedust” (No. 3) not far behind.

Two books set against the backdrop of World War II feature on this week’s Top 10. At No. 7 is Anthony Doerr’s 2014 novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” buoyed back into the top 10 by the recently released Netflix series based on it. At No. 10, and new to the list, is Mitch Albom’s latest, “The Little Liar,” which follows a trio of Greek boys imprisoned at Auschwitz by the Nazis.

Also new this week is Nick Offerman’s latest humorous memoir, the Wendell Berry-inspired “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” (No. 9), in which Offerman explores the Great Outdoors, including a hiking trip through Glacier National Park with Jeff Tweedy and George Saunders, and a cross-country trip in an Airstream trailer with Megan Mullally.

ADULT FICTION and NONFICTION

1. ‘Iron Flame,’ by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than ‘Fourth Wing,’ as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed, and betrayal becomes inevitable.

2. ‘Democracy Awakening’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter ‘Letters from an American’ comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

3. ‘Being Henry’ by Henry Winkler – A charming memoir from the award-winning actor, author, comedian, producer and director, celebrating (and ruminating on) fifty years of Hollywood success.

4. ‘Narrow Road Between Desires’ by Patrick Rothfuss – While this isn’t the long-awaited third book in Rothfuss’ popular Kingkiller Chronicle series, this illustrated (by Nate Taylor) novella, which reimagines and expands upon Rothfuss’ 2014 short story “The Lightning Tree,” is a stand-alone tale focusing on Kvothe’s scheming assistant Bast.

5. ‘Fourth Wing: Special Edition’ by Rebecca Yarros – The first book in Yarros’ Empyrean series reissued as a limited Holiday Special Edition, with a reworked cover, wintery endpapers (that replace the previous edition’s map), black sprayed edges and two bonus chapters from bad boy Xaden’s POV.

6. ‘Prequel’ by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, ‘Prequel’ examines the well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

7. ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ by Anthony Doerr – Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a blind French girl and an orphaned German boy surviving the end of World War II in occupied France is now a Netflix limited series starring Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie.

8. ‘Demon Copperhead’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

9. ‘Where the Deer and the Antelope Play’ by Nick Offerman – Subtitled “The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside,” this humorous, inspiring, and philosophical memoir recounts three journeys into and across the heart of America undertaken by actor, humorist and author Nick Offerman.

10. ‘The Little Liar’ by Mitch Albom – A parable exploring truth, vengeance and survival, set during the Holocaust, from the bestselling author of ‘Tuesdays with Morrie.’

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.

2. ‘How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney’ by Mac Barnett – A playful book that asks an important and provocative question.

3. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer’ by Jeff Kinney – This 18th book in this popular series finds Greg Heffley, still in middle school, working to save his crumbling school from being closed down by his town.

4. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods’ by Rick Riordan – The protagonists of ‘The Lighting Thief’ return in this Greek mythology-inspired adventure filled with quests and challenges, and face perhaps their greatest trial to date: Sending Percy to college when the gods are standing in his way.

5. ‘First Cat in Space and the Soup of Doom’ by Mac Barnett – The second book in the First Cat in Space graphic novel series finds the Moon Queen poisoned by soup. Can First Cat find the antidote in time?

6. ‘Jolly Christmas Postman’ by Janet & Allan Ahlberg – This holiday classic delivers a collection of miniature Christmas cards and letters from a variety of fairy-tale characters including Humpty Dumpty, the Three Bears and Little Red Riding Hood.

7. ‘Apartment House on Poppy Hill’ by Nina LaCour – A middle-grade mystery set in an apartment house in San Francisco. Think ‘Ivy + Bean’ meets ‘Tales of the City.’

8. ‘Dad Jokes for Kids’ by Jimmy Niro – You’ll laugh and groan at these 350+ silly jokes and puns.

9. ‘Jamberry Padded Board Book’ by Bruce Degen – A bear and a boy and a couple of hats have an adventure in Berryland.

10. ‘Detective Duck: The Case of the Strange Splash’ by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver – A crime-solving duck investigates human-caused mysteries. Illustrated by Dan Santat.

HOT AT THE WORD HORDE EMPORIUM

1. ‘Legends & Lattes: A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes’ by Travis Baldree – This cozy fantasy follows Viv, a battle-weary orc barbarian who has decided to retire from adventuring, hang up her sword, and start a new venture: opening a coffee shop in a town that’s never heard of coffee. A well-paced and delightful comfort read with an immersive setting and filled with chosen family. Enjoy it with a cup of something hot and a nice scone.

2. ‘Manor of Frights’ edited by Emerian Rich – An anthology of stories all set within the rooms and hallways of a Victorian house. Multiple Bay Area authors have tales in this book, including local author BF Vega.

3. ‘Bookshops & Bonedust’ by Travis Baldree – This follow-up to Baldree’s bestselling cozy fantasy ‘Legends & Lattes’ brings readers up to speed on orc warrior Viv’s origin story, when she is sidelined from a military campaign and must recover from an injury in a sleepy seaside town, complete with a charming bookshop, tempting bakery, and lots of skeletons.

4. ‘The Dunwich Horror’ by H. P. Lovecraft and François Baranger – One of H. P. Lovecraft’s most iconic tales, set in the haunted rural countryside of Dunwich, Massachusetts, and featuring many of the tropes Lovecraftian fiction is known for, including the dreaded Necronomicon and Miskatonic University, presented in a gorgeous edition illustrated by French concept artist François Baranger.

5. ‘Calamity (Uncharted Hearts #1)’ by Constance Fay – A sexy, science-fiction enemies-to-lovers novel featuring romance, intrigue, suspense and humor. Lots of fun world-building (though I suspect “galaxy-building” is a more appropriate term), and Temperance (AKA Temper) Reed is enjoyable protagonist. Perfect for fans of “Firefly” and “The Expanse.”

WEIRD BOOK OF THE WEEK

Cyclonopedia: Complicity with Anonymous Materials’ (2008, Re.Press) by Reza Negarestani – Petropolitics, Pazuzu and Cthulhuoid Ethics are just a few of the mind-warping concepts tackled in this book officially described as “at once a horror fiction, a work of speculative theology, an atlas of demonology, a political samizdat and a philosophic grimoire” and which I’ve previously described as “a dense word salad smothered in a thick dressing of crude oil and bitter herbs.” Iranian philosopher/author Negarestani maintains an academic tone throughout ‘Cyclonopedia,’ which somehow makes its cosmic horror elements like sentient oil and the carcasses of long-dead gods even more chilling. For philosophically inclined readers who wish Deleuze and Guattari were scarier.

