Petaluma’s bestselling books for the week of 11/27/23.

This week’s most popular books in Petaluma still show a love of fantasy, with Rebecca Yarros’s “Iron Flame” topping Copperfield’s list again this week, along with the special edition of “Fourth Wing” (No. 5) and Patrick Rothfuss’s latest novella, “Narrow Road Between Desires” (No. 4), which expands on a story originally published in the 2014 George R. R. Martin/Gardner Dozois-helmed anthology “Rogues.” Still no sign of a proper conclusion to Rothfuss’s “Kingkiller Chronicles,” however. Topping the list at the Word Horde Emporium is Travis Baldree’s cozy-yet-caffeinated fantasy “Legends & Lattes” (No. 1) with prequel “Bookshops & Bonedust” (No. 3) not far behind.

Two books set against the backdrop of World War II feature on this week’s Top 10. At No. 7 is Anthony Doerr’s 2014 novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” buoyed back into the top 10 by the recently released Netflix series based on it. At No. 10, and new to the list, is Mitch Albom’s latest, “The Little Liar,” which follows a trio of Greek boys imprisoned at Auschwitz by the Nazis.

Also new this week is Nick Offerman’s latest humorous memoir, the Wendell Berry-inspired “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” (No. 9), in which Offerman explores the Great Outdoors, including a hiking trip through Glacier National Park with Jeff Tweedy and George Saunders, and a cross-country trip in an Airstream trailer with Megan Mullally.

ADULT FICTION and NONFICTION

1. ‘Iron Flame,’ by Rebecca Yarros – The second book in Yarros’ Empyrean series continues the fantasy/romance saga set in a military college for dragon riders. Filled with angst, danger and snarky dragons, I’d expect this volume to be even spicier – and deadlier – than ‘Fourth Wing,’ as a new commander enters the picture, secrets are revealed, and betrayal becomes inevitable.

2. ‘Democracy Awakening’ by Heather Cox Richardson – From historian and author of the popular daily newsletter ‘Letters from an American’ comes this engaging and accessible state-of-the-nation examination of a country teetering between democracy and autocracy.

3. ‘Being Henry’ by Henry Winkler – A charming memoir from the award-winning actor, author, comedian, producer and director, celebrating (and ruminating on) fifty years of Hollywood success.

4. ‘Narrow Road Between Desires’ by Patrick Rothfuss – While this isn’t the long-awaited third book in Rothfuss’ popular Kingkiller Chronicle series, this illustrated (by Nate Taylor) novella, which reimagines and expands upon Rothfuss’ 2014 short story “The Lightning Tree,” is a stand-alone tale focusing on Kvothe’s scheming assistant Bast.

5. ‘Fourth Wing: Special Edition’ by Rebecca Yarros – The first book in Yarros’ Empyrean series reissued as a limited Holiday Special Edition, with a reworked cover, wintery endpapers (that replace the previous edition’s map), black sprayed edges and two bonus chapters from bad boy Xaden’s POV.

6. ‘Prequel’ by Rachel Maddow – MSNBC host Maddow details the nearly-forgotten attempts to ally the United States with the Axis Powers on the eve of our entry into World War II. With plenty of parallels to today, ‘Prequel’ examines the well-funded campaigns to undermine democracy, spread antisemitism and install an authoritarian government.

7. ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ by Anthony Doerr – Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about a blind French girl and an orphaned German boy surviving the end of World War II in occupied France is now a Netflix limited series starring Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie.

8. ‘Demon Copperhead’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

9. ‘Where the Deer and the Antelope Play’ by Nick Offerman – Subtitled “The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside,” this humorous, inspiring, and philosophical memoir recounts three journeys into and across the heart of America undertaken by actor, humorist and author Nick Offerman.

10. ‘The Little Liar’ by Mitch Albom – A parable exploring truth, vengeance and survival, set during the Holocaust, from the bestselling author of ‘Tuesdays with Morrie.’

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS FICTION & NONFICTION

1. ‘The Eyes and the Impossible’ by Dave Eggers – A dog named Johannes watches over a park on behalf of a trio of ancient Bison, reporting on the animals and humans and assuring that all is kept in balance in this lavishly illustrated (by Shawn Harris) and enchanting tale from New York Times Bestseller Dave Eggers.