What do experts know, anyway?

What ever happened to experts?

Or at least, when did we stop caring what they think?

We've become such a black-and-white culture. The "like" or "dislike" generation. As such you either know everything or you know nothing. No one wants to admit ignorance. We want to believe we know what we’re talking about.

But having some information isn't having all.

Real experts don't claim to know it all.

They’ve learned enough to know that.

When someone hires an expert for their opinion, they are not paying that person for the five minutes they spend answering certain questions, they’re paying them for all the time they put in prior to that moment, the hours and hours they spent getting to be that good. Such effort used to bring a certain amount of respect.

What happened to that? What happened to knowing and acknowledging that sometimes we need someone who is a master in some particular field? People used to watch “Star Trek” and then go to college to become doctors thanks to characters like Bones or Crusher.

Those are pretty metal names by the way, Bones and Crusher.

What I’d like to know is, is that gone? The era of respecting the truly knowledgeable? If you wanted to travel through space you had bring some of skills to the team. Now, everyone in movies travels space, but they don't need to be an engineer or an astrophysicist, they just need to be able to smile at CGI creatures. Did our entertainment fail us, and now everyone wants to become sarcastic quipsters that fight zombies or time travel, without ever actually becoming an expert at anything?

Is this our own fault?

YouTube used to have a star rating, and you could give a video a 2 or a 4. They removed that because they saw people voting either 5s or 1s, but nothing in between. That seems to define things in our culture these days. Maybe it's time we changed our education system, too. Why have B students or C students? Just make everything pass or fail. Colleges already do this.

Then again, in a world like ours, does college even matter? Why study for years and write a thesis? Just screenshot a few people liking a comment you made, that's proof enough you’re an expert, right?

We need to get away from this.

We need to get people back to respecting those who are experts in their field.

One topic I see people becoming incredibly defensive about, is the topic of how to raise children. When it comes to parenthood these days, that sense of entitlement overpowers any sense at all. Mr. Rogers himself used to argue that he does indeed know what's best for your child, and he was right, too. He was right because he was a true expert in this field and deserved the respect he got. This goes across the board. We need to humble ourselves a little, and give respect to the people who know better than we do.

Get a second opinion, sure. But not one just to validate your own feelings.

You don't need to say you're wrong, or say you actually learned something. But do learn something, or at least throw some respect to those who put in the effort to learn something. I think we should and can all make steps toward respecting knowledge and the amazing range of that knowledge.

On the other hand, I'm going to be the first to admit it -- I have no idea what I'm talking about.

(Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and “internet celebrity” - not his words, but it’s true - who can be followed on Instagram and Facebook, or through this website OliverGraves.com)