What Easy Rider’s chef says about Petaluma chickens

The KQED show “Check, Please! Bay Area” has been good to Petaluma restaurants. Most recently, a spinoff of the program (“Check, Please! You Gotta Try This!”) featured Anna’s Seafood, but the show’s appreciative spotlighting of our diverse food scene goes back much further.

Last week the popular series did it again, making a visit to Easy Rider – Petaluma’s unique Southern-style establishment and last year’s People’s Choice pick for Best New Restaurant – in its Feb. 8 episode.

The results, as Sonoma Magazine put it, are “finger-lickin’ good.”

“Check, Please!” surveys three restaurants per episode put forward by three Bay Area residents. Everyone eats at all three places, then sits down with host Leslie Sbrocco to talk about them.

In last week’s episode, local anesthesiologist Yemi Ogunkoya is in Petaluma’s corner, there to talk up the Southern-fried majesty that is Easy Rider. The segment begins at the 8:15 mark:

An introductory clip turns out to be highly informative, beginning with Easy Rider co-owner Dustin Sullivan saying the restaurant’s name evokes “a laid-back American, cruising the countryside.”

Head chef Lloyd Norton says Easy Rider “is family and friends and Southern hospitality at its finest. ... And I get to cook with my best friend every day.”

By that he meant chef and co-owner Jared Rogers, who for his part gets right to the heart of the matter: Easy Rider’s fried chicken.

“Our rendition of the fried chicken is a classic recipe from New Orleans that starts with a bird from Petaluma,” he says.

Rogers goes on to say that Petaluma “has the best chicken I think on the West Coast and maybe the country” – no small praise from a non-native chef like him.

In another revelation (for us), Sbrocco notes that she’s a Petaluma resident, and we can’t think of a better place for a food journalist like her to live.

Ogunkoya and the other guests go on to lavish praise on several Easy Rider dishes: the hushpuppies, fried green tomatoes, pork belly biscuits, steak tartare, crispy Brussels sprouts, and baby lettuce salad. For the entree, all three of them discuss the fried chicken dinner – and Ogunkoya’s fellow guests give it the highest praise of all, saying it’s the best fried chicken they’d ever had.

Sbrocco wraps up the segment by noting that the average tab per person at Easy Rider (not counting drinks) is around $40.