‘What I Wish My Parents Knew’ to screen at Petaluma High School

“I found myself thrust into the world of mental wellness in 2018 when I lost my son Ryan to suicide. He had just turned 14.” With those words, director Jason Reid introduces his 45-minute film “What I Wish My Parents Knew,” a follow-up to his 2020 documentary “Tell My Story.”

In the powerful new film – which local parents are invited to watch together at a free screening on Monday, March 13, at Petaluma High School – several teenagers who’ve struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts and actions tell the stories of where they’ve been and how they ultimately came out of it. As interviewed by Reid, whose son’s death inspired him to start a nonprofit with the goal of ending teen suicide by 2030, the nine young people in the film directly and indirectly point out signs that parents can look for in recognizing their kids are in real pain and danger.

film is a response to an escalating spike in suicides among teenagers over the last few years.

“I didn’t see the signs. I didn’t know what to looks for,” Reid admits in his introduction, adding, “There is nothing comfortable about this film. This 45-minutes is going to go by really fast. These kids are really engaging.” Reid recommends that parents who are watching the film avoid trying to catch everything the see and hear in it, suggesting instead, “Keep an ear out for that one phrase, that one line, that one sentence, that one child that resonates with you, that resonates with you to the point where it’s going to spark a conversation you may have when you get home, that may very well change someone’s life.”

The screening begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion of the film. Petaluma High School is at 201 Fair St. The event is intended for parents of teens and pre-teens.

For information on Jason Reid and his work visit TellMyStory.org.