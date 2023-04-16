Petaluma theater artists do have a way of finding their way into the spotlight.

As the current 2022/2023 theater season enters it’s final months, and companies announce their plans for 2023/2034, it seems that nearly every major show in the area includes the contributions of at least one actor, director or musician from Petaluma.

For example, the upcoming “Tuck Everlasting,” a musical adaptation of Natalie Babbitt’s celebrated 1975 novel, will feature two Petaluma performers when it opens at Spreckels Performing Arts Center on May 5.

The star of the show will be Petaluma’s Molly Belle Hart (recently seen in Spreckels’ “A Little Night Music”), who has the lead role of Winnie Foster, an adventure-seeking girl whose life changes when she encounters the mysterious Tuck family – who appear to be immortal, having not aged in over 100 years – and must decide herself between staying forever young or living all the seasons of a full life. Hart has been participating in Spreckels’ theater education program, and is just the latest to recently step up into more prominent roles in the company’s regular season of mainstage shows.

“Our Spreckels Education Program right now is filled with an embarrassment of riches,” said Spreckels Artistic DIrector Sheri Lee Miller. “The young actors we are nurturing are dedicated, joyous and exceptionally talented.”

Among these, Miller points out, is Hart, who she describes as “delightful,” and that’s just for starters.

“When she is on stage, you can’t take your eyes off of her,” she said. “Off stage, she lifts your spirits with her joy, modesty and work ethic. All of the young people in our program fill my heart with happiness and pride and their excitement serves as a reminder of what a gift the arts are to all of us.”

Petaluma’s Larry Williams (who also appeared in “A Little Night Music,” will appear as Angus in the show. The kindly patriarch of the family, Angus delivers one of the show’s most moving songs, “The Wheel,” and joins in on the equally impressive “Time” and “My Most Beautiful Day.”

Williams thinks fans of the book will love the musical version, and those who’ve never read it will be dazzled and entranced.

“Although there are a minute amount of liberties taken, I feel the story remains true to the book,” said Williams. “I think the musical has all of the elements of presenting the possibilities and problems associated with eternal life. There are some extremely emotional songs that help to describe the characters’ feelings facing such a dilemma. I think the musical captures the essence of the story and leaves you asking questions about what it would be like for you.”

Williams added that the topic of immortality inherent in the show has definitely gotten him to think philosophically about what he would do were he in Angus’ shoes for real.

“Although immortality sounds wonderful and mysterious, there are several problems to consider,” he pointed out. “One, if you are immortal yet stuck at the same age forever, how do you explain yourself to others? If you lived forever and never aged, where would you get your money to finance your existence? Where could you live so as not to arouse suspicions? How would your relationships survive with your other family members after 50 or so years of never changing? It seems like it would be an extremely lonely experience. Obviously, immortality means different things for different folks, but I think that it would be more a curse than a blessing. I hope people will come and see the show and ask themselves what they would do in the Tuck’s situation.”

The show, which also includes the singing-dancing-acting contributions of Petaluma’s Ron Lam – who as a writer is a regular contributor to the Argus-Courier – is now in rehearsals, and runs May 5 - 21.

“Tuck” is just one of several upcoming shows in which Petaluma artists are involved. Jumping ahead a bit on the calendar, Petaluma’s Elly Lichenstein – the former Artistic Director of Cinnabar Theater, where she will be directing Puccini’s glorious opera “Tosca” in June – will, in September, be directing the classic musical “Hello Dolly!” at Spreckels Performing Arts Center this fall (Sept. 29 through Oct. 15).

“I am already having the time of my life,” said Lichenstein, who held auditions for the show in early April. Though she’s helmed countless shows at Cinnabar, including the company’s annual opera, this will be the first time Lichenstein has directed a show on Spreckels’ enormous stage, one of the largest in Sonoma County, and perfect for “Dolly,” easily one of the biggest, grandest and greatest American musicals of all time. “I’m sure it’ll be quite an adventure,” said Lichenstein.

Petaluma’s Lucas Sherman will also have a busy year, beginning with the outrageous Shakespearean musical spoof “Something Rotten,” running June 1-25 at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Sherman is the show’s musical director, a role he will play again later on when Cinnabar opens its 2023/2024 season with “The Sound of Music,” opening in September.

Also in June, Petaluma’s Katie Kelley and Jimmy Gagarin will be featured in Donald Margulies’ acclaimed comedy-drama “Dinner With Friends,” running June 2-18 at Sonoma Arts Live in Sonoma. Petaluma’s Carl Jordan will be directing the show, making it a triple-Petaluman project. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play showcases what happens when couples befriend other couples in search of companions with common ground.

“’Dinner with Friends’ seeks to explore what happens when one of these romantic pairs breaks down, and the waves that it can make across households,” explained Jordan. “We see ourselves identify and sympathize with one character, only to find those emotions challenged and changed as the story evolves.”

With Kelley and Gagarin, who are an actual couple in real life, as one of those romantic pairings, Jordan says his job as director will be someone easier.

“Using a real life couple will hopefully streamline the ‘chemistry’ necessary for an audience to get caught up in the magic of the storytelling onstage,” he said. “Jimmy and Katie are both gifted actors, but they also have the advantage of the trust and joyful banter that comes with a committed relationship.”

Meanwhile, Petaluma’s James Pelican is already at work auditioning actors for a lively, ‘60s-inspired, music-infused production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which he will be co-directing with Sheri Lee Miller at Spreckels in February of 2024.