What were Petaluma’s bestselling books of 2020?

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Dec. 28 - Jan. 3, 2020

Happy New Year, Petaluma book-readers!

To mark the annual calendar-supported crossing into 2021, we bring you a little bonus this week. Generally, we reveal two lists, the top 10 bestselling fiction and nonfiction books for the previous week, along with the top 10 bestselling kids and young adults’ books. This time out, we add a third list, revealing Petaluma’s bestselling book for the entire year of 2020.

This Top 10 makes no distinction between adult books and kid books. The titles are identified solely by the number of copies they sold during the last year.

And yes, there are some surprises.

Surprise Number One: Petaluma’s top selling title is a children’s picture book.

Written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Shawn Harris, and released in October, “A Polar Bear in the Snow” has proven to be as unstoppable as the bear featured in the book, its long, atmospheric and mysterious journey across the Arctic a mesmerizing trip that carries long its readers on a stream of poetic words and striking images. For those anticipating a top-of-the-list slot for Barack Obama’s bestselling memoir “A Promised Land,” No. 2 is not so far off, and given that the former president accomplished his second place finish in just six weeks, his critically praised book having hit the stands on November 17 compared to “Polar Bear,” which dropped a full month ahead of it.

The rest of the 2020 Top 10 tells a clear tale of how Petaluma readers young and old occupied themselves during this extraordinary year, from locally-focused history books like Alice van Omeran and KC Greane’s “Petaluma in Vintage Postcards” (No. 4), to transporting distractions along the lines of Stephan Pastis’ comic strip collection “Pearls Goes Hollywood” (No. 5) and Richard Powers’ Pulitzer-winning trees-and-humans novel “The Overstory” (No. 8), to buzz-making books about politics, race and Donald Trump: “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary Trump (No. 7), “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo (No. 9) and “How To Be an Antiracist” (No. 10). Kids’ titles occupied three of the Top 10 spots. After “Polar Bear,” Judd Winick’s latest entry in his popular “Hilo” fantasy series, this one titled “All the Pieces Fit,” placed in the No. 3 spot, while Dav Pilkey’s latest Dog Man book, “Grime and Punishment,” ended up in the No. 6 spot.

Many of those titles are sure to stick around for the next several weeks, until they are eventually replaced by something new. Given the tenor of the talk in town and beyond, one can make a strong argument that books filled with political analysis and cultural explorations will continue to be strong, along with novels that do what fiction does best: show us our humanity by illustrating our greatest strengths and persistent weaknesses.

Here’s to a year of good reading, Petaluma. Because sometimes, when nothing makes sense, only a good book can help us get through until it does.

Here are the full lists of Petaluma’s Top 10 books for 2020, plus last week’s Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults bestsellers lists.

PETALUMA’S TOP 10 of 2020

1.‘A Polar Bear in the Snow,’ by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris

2.‘A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

3.‘Hilo: All the Pieces Fit,’ by Judd Winick

4.‘Vintage Postcards of Petaluma,’ by Alice van Omeran and KC Greaney

5.‘Pearls Goes Hollywood,’ by Stephan Pastis

6.‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

7.‘Too Much and Never Enough,’ by Mary Trump

8.‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

9.‘White Fragility,’ by Robin Diangelo

10.‘How to be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X Kendi

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

2.‘Tidelog Northern California 2021,’ by Pacific Publishers

3.‘A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

4.‘White Fragility,’ by Robin Diangelo

5.‘Ready Player Two,’ by Ernest Cline

6.‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charlie Macskey

7.‘Girl, Woman, Other,’ by Berenice Evaristo

8.‘Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates

9.‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,’ by V.E. Schwab

10.‘Cold Million,’ by Jess Walter

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1.‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey

2.‘Wings of Fire: The Dark Secret,’ by Tui Sutherland

3.‘Lightfall: The Girl & the Galdurian,’ by Tim Probert

4.‘The Bad Guys in The Big Bad Wolf,’ by Aaron Blabey

5.‘Hike,’ by Alison Farrell

6.‘Babysitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day,’ by Ann M. Martin

7.‘Natalie Portman's Fables,’ by Natalie Portman

8.‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

9.‘Trials of Apollo: The Dark Prophecy,’ by Rick Riordan

10.‘The Time of Green Magic,’ by Hilary McKay

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)