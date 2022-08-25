What's a happy mushroom farmer?

This is the fifth in a series profiling vendors at Petaluma’s farmers markets, from the growers and sellers of produce to craftspeople and other artists.

It’s hard to resist calling Barry Nelson a fun guy.

After all, what else could you call a mushroom seller?

Nelson, who has lived in Hawaii and shows it, is the cheerful man who runs the mushroom stand at the Tuesday Farmers Market at Lucchesi Park. He works with his nephews, who run the Garrone family business, Far West Fungi. For more than 35 years they’ve grown, distributed and marketed organic specialty mushrooms in both retail stores like Whole Foods and at farmers markets like the one in Petaluma.

In case you — like mushrooms — have been living in the dark, the Far West website offers this basic information. “A mushroom is the fleshy fruiting body of a fungal organism. The organism is mostly underground and can be seen as mycelium – a thread-like structure. The mushroom is to mycelium what the apple is to its tree. When conditions are right, a primordial lump forms on the mycelial thread.”

This lump eventually “fruits” into a mushroom and aids in spreading the fungus's microscopic spores which fall from the mushroom’s gills and are carried through the air.

Far West actually has two farms.

“The one in Moss Landing grows its mushrooms in medium red oak sawdust, while the San Martin branch grows them in straw,” Nelson said.

Prior to his retirement eight years ago, Nelson was an air traffic controller for 28 years.

He further explained that while COVID-19 damaged many sectors of the food industry, it had a positive effect on the mushroom business and was responsible for an increase in the public’s awareness of mushrooms.

“People became more interested in their health and did research,” he said. “COVID introduced a need for better nutrition, and a lot of people learned how good mushrooms are.” In particular, demand for shiitake and lion’s mane types of mushrooms “went through the roof.”

One of the best parts of working a farmers market, Nelson said, is providing a healthy product. Also, he enjoys the closeness that’s developed among the vendors.

“We’re a community,” he said, loading mushrooms into brown paper bags as he talked. “Watch the stand for a moment,” he suddenly said, “got to make a delivery.”

Carrying the mushroom-filled bags, he walked down the row.

While Nelson doesn’t have a favorite mushroom, he does say they’re not only healthy and tasty, they’re also versatile. When he lived in Hawaii, he learned to make fried rice.

“They make it with whatever’s available.”

And that usually includes mushrooms.