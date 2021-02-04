What’s gone, what’s back, what’s brand new?

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 25-Jan. 31, 2021

Changes tend to come gradually on the local Top 10 Books list, with popular titles sliding up and down the ladder a notch or two, with (possibly) three or four books popping away each week to make room for a returning title or perhaps even something brand new. It is not at all common for one week’s list to be a complete overhaul compared to the previous week – but this time, the Top 10 Fiction and Nonfiction list comes very close to that, with only two titles returning from last time.

Those books are Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land,” which was last week’s No. 8, and is this week’s No. 6, and Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House,” a critically-acclaimed novel that was No. 3 last week, and returns having slipped down a bit to No. 8.

The No. 1 book in Petaluma, for the record, is “A Swim in a Lake in the Rain,” a collection of essays by George Saunders (“Lincoln in the Bardo”). No. 2 is Sanjay Gupta’s nonfiction “Keep Sharp,” a look at how aging adults can stay cognitively fit, and in the No. 3 slot is Douglas Stewart’s novel “Shuggie Bain.”

All of them have been on the list before, and just happen to have taken a vacation for a bit before dropping back in for another week of Petaluma popularity.

Appearing at No. 10, it should be noted, is Yaa Gyasi’s 2016 fiction work “Homegoing,” released nearly five years ago. Best guess as to why it’s suddenly back on the list? Some local book group is likely reading Gyasi’s debut novel, which covers 250 years of the African-American diaspora, told through the lives of families on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Over on the Kids and Young Adults Bestsellers List, the hot title is “Little Blue Truck's Valentine” by Alice Schertle, rumbling happily away at No. 1, with Kirsten Anderson’s “Who is Kamala Harris” at No. 2, followed by Alison Farrell’s YA novel “Hike” at No. 3.

Debuting at No. 5 is “Concrete Rose,” a YA prequel to Angie Thomas’ 2017 bestseller “The Hate U Give,” which found even greater popularity as a film starring Amanda Stenberg. In the follow-up, set in 1998, Starr’s parents, Lisa and Maverick, fall in love as high school seniors, and must contend with a dangerous world as new parents carrying the conflicting legacies of their own mothers and fathers.

Here are the full Top 10 books on Petaluma’s Fiction & Nonfiction and Kids & Young Adults bestsellers lists.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,’ by George Saunders

2. ‘Keep Sharp,’ by Sanjay Gupta

3. ‘Shuggie Bain,’ by Douglas Stuart

4. ‘Tidelog Northern California 2021,’ by Pacific Publishers

5. ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ by Charley Macksey

6.‘ A Promised Land,’ by Barack Obama

7. ‘Hamnet,’ by Maggie O’Farrell

8. ‘The Dutch House,’ by Ann Patchett

9. ‘City of Girls,’ by Elizabeth Gilbert

10. ‘Homegoing,’ by Yaa Gyasi

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Little Blue Truck's Valentine,’ by Alice Schertle

2. ‘Who Is Kamala Harris? ‘ by Kirsten Anderson and Who HQ

3. ‘Hike,’ by Alison Farrell

4. ‘Cat Kid Comic Club,’ by Dav Pilkey

5. ‘Concrete Rose,’ by Angie Thomas

6. ‘We Were Liars,’ by E. Lockhart

7. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Deep End,’ by Jeff Kinney

8. ‘Grumpy Monkey,’ by Suzanne Lang

9. ‘Wings of Fire: The Dark Secret,’ by Tui Sutherland

10. ‘Mac B Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ by Mac Barnett

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Books)