What’s happening in and around Petaluma?

Socktoberfest sock drive

What many of us rarely, if ever, think about regarding homelessness is that people who are unsheltered frequently have to walk as far as four miles a day. Fresh socks become crucial, as protection from bacteria and infection, and to help improve circulation. They provide a necessary cushion for those with callouses, blisters and corns. And they can be very hard to come by, among the most needed and least donated items for people living on the streets. Now through Nov. 20, four locations in Petaluma are participating in Socktober, a sock donation drive hoping to collect thousands of new pairs of socks by Thanksgiving. The locations are Mail Depot (40 4th St.), Aqus Cafe (189 H St.), the Downtown Association office (210 Lakeville St.) and Rain Dog Records (1060 Petaluma Blvd. N).

Meeting: Village Network Introduction

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove provides ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support. Village membership’s services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. To learn about the Village Network, join an informational meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

Live theater: funny and funnier

Two comedies, one gentle one uproarious, are currently running, with contributions from Petaluma actors and crew. At Cinnabar Theater, Mark St. Germain’s “Dancing Lessons” is directed by Petaluma’s John Browning, and runs through Oct. 31 (Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.), with special streaming video-on-demand Oct. 29-31. Cinnabar Theatre is at 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 and can be reserved at CinnabarTheater.org. Meanwhile, over at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, there is one last weekend to catch Eileen Morris in Michael Frayn’s hilarious “Noises Off.” Running through Oct. 24, it plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2 p.m. Spreckels is 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. General tickets are $26, seniors are $24, students are $22, and children are $12. Spreckelsonline.com

Photo shoot: One Day at Aqus

A unique community-wide photo shoot will take place on Friday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., as a day-long lineup of seven Petaluma photographers will be on call at Aqus Cafe, where they will shoot portraits of everyone who visits the popular local hangout that day. The photographs will later be hung on the walls of Aqus as an exhibition of the many faces of Petaluma. Aqus Cafe is at 189 H St. Aqus.com.

Drive-in movie: ‘Ghostbusters’

Petaluma Parks and recreation concludes its summer/fall drive-in movie series with 2016’s “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call,” featuring Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon. Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.( at the Petaluma fairgrounds. Cost is $25 per carload. Must register in advance at CityofPetaluma.org.

Online workship: Writers Forum

Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen continues her popular series of free Zoom writing workshops though November. Next meet-ups are Oct. 23 and 30, and Nov. 6 from 1-3 p.m. Using inspirational prompts from “The Write Spot to Jumpstart Your Writing: Discoveries,” Cullen conducts sessions to build confidence and expand writing skills. Advance registration is required. TheWriteSpot.us.

Virtual Jewish Film Festival

For the 26th year, the Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival returns, sticking to the virtual format it adopted last year to great acclaim. Five new films and two riveting TV series are part of the rich and thoughtfully curated selection of viewing opportunities available, now through Nov. 2. Offerings include ”Tiger Within,“ One of Ed Asner’s last projects. It tells the story of a racist, destitute L.A. runaway teenager who meets an aging Holocaust survivor and forms an unlikely friendship. The film festival is presented by the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County. For the full lineup and information visit JCCSOCO.org.

Support group: dementia caregivers

Join a compassionate and confidential support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, held weekly, in person, every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive. $5 per meeting. Registration is required, masking and distancing in place. Contact group facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com.