Petaluma looks be getting a new Italian restaurant called Mangia Tutti Ristorante. Speculation is that it is connected to a place in San Francisco of the same name, and upon doing some online sleuthing, we found that the name on the ABC notice in the new restaurant’s window at 359 E. Washington St. matches that seen in connection with the San Francisco restaurant.

It remains to be seen exactly what this new place is about, but we’re glad to see that void in the CVS shopping center on Washington Street – vacated recently by Mary’s Pizza Shack – being filled.

Some have asked on social media whether Petaluma “needs” another Italian restaurant, but the numbers suggest it has as good a chance here as any other cuisine, if not better. After Mexican places and pizza joints, Italian is our fair city’s top cuisine, with nearly a dozen places that either specialize in it or run it as a regular part of their menu. These places run the gamut from fancy to family-friendly, and locals say they look forward to another dining option that offers plenty of parking.

(Personally, I don’t have a problem with the downtown parking situation – but I live a short walk away, and have certainly run into challenges when trying to arrange for our less mobile friends and family members to come dine with us downtown.)

As for the name, it seemed to cause quite a hubbub, as the direct translation of “Mangia Tutti” from Italian is “eat everyone.” However, our Italian-American friends assure us that this is a common term that basically means, “Eat, everyone eat!” Sure, the addition of a comma in the middle of the name would make things clearer (I’m reminded of the joke comparing “Let’s eat Bob” and “Let’s eat, Bob,” followed by the motto, “Commas save lives”), but marketing and advertising don’t typically work that way.

Technically, the business name, as listed on the ABC license photo that is making the social media rounds, is “Mangia Tuttiano Nio,” which means “Eat all of you” – still in line with the image of nonna calling her family to the table to eat, eat, eat before you all get too skinny.