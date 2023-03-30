When it comes to Girl Scout cookies, Thin Mints still reign supreme

You've probably noticed the Girl Scout cookie tables set up all over town lately. Yes, the cookies are as good as ever, and are the primary fundraiser for our local troops. So don’t be shy about buying a box or two.

Personally, my favorites are the Tagalongs (peanut butter filled) and the Do-si-dos (peanut butter sandwiches), but I can never resist a full sleeve of Thin Mints whenever presented with one. We usually throw one sleeve from the box into the freezer and devour the other sleeve while waiting for the first to cool down.

As mentioned in a previous column, we were lucky enough to nab an early box of this year’s newest flavor, the Raspberry Rally, but those are only available for online ordering and may already be sold out. However, I believe the Thin Mint still reigns supreme as the most popular Girl Scout cookie – but of course we’ll have to wait and see how the numbers pan out this season.

And sure, they are cookies, but the Girl Scout cookie program has taken measures to try to avoid filling them with questionable ingredients. I recently learned that they use no high fructose corn syrup, no partially hydrogenated oils, and have no trans fat per serving. They are also Halal and Kosher dairy and pareve certified.

(For those looking to place their orders online and have them delivered directly, www.gsnorcal.org is a good place to start.)