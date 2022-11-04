When Petaluma met the ‘Horseless Carriage’

Skip Sommer

Sonoma County was all a-twitter between 1896 and 1908, everyone talking about the pros and cons of people replacing their trusty horses and mules with something they were calling an “auto-mobile.”

Would this become a trend here?

Was such a device actually feasible?

There were a lot of doubters.

In 1896, The Cloverdale Reveille opined positively, “The horseless carriage is much more capable of control than the ordinary horse.” Over in England, Parliament had set the speed limit at 14 mph for horseless vehicles. They estimated that, “The cost of fodder for a horse traveling 20 miles a day was two pence/mile, while a horseless vehicle was just a ha-penny/mile – with less wear and tear.” However, in California, the Sacramento Union said, “The horseless carriage is useless on bad roads. The country must demand and secure better roads.” Some predicted, “The horseless carriage will never come into such common use as the bicycle.”

In 1899, the U.S. had 10 million bikes and just 4,000 autos. Two years later, after Henry Ford had made his first one, the number of autos had doubled to 8,000. The Duryea had been the first American firm to build one (in 1893). It was powered by a single cylinder four-horse gas motor.

The N.Y. Times said this about it: “The speed of which they are capable intoxicates and bewilders the senses. However, it lacks one of the most attractive components of driving in the companionship of the horse.” The San Francisco Call Editor more-or-less echoed that opinion, calling the automobile, “The darndest thing I’ve ever set eyes on!”

The horseless carriage had begun to take-on the moniker “automobile” by 1899. The Sacramento Daily Union called them “auto-cars,” as “auto-fever” began to spread. Support services, such as gas stations and repair shops, began popping-up by 1901 as the derisive shout of “Get a horse!” was heard frequently. A local joke in our Petaluma Courier was aimed at mule-driven buggies, calling those “horseless carriages.”

The Courier also commented in ‘99, that, “Mayor Jesse of Santa Rosa boarded a new horseless carriage that had arrived on the Steamer Gold here, and was soon spinning into the street at 15 mph. It is small, almost noiseless and two gasoline motors furnished the power. It took just an hour to get to Santa Rosa!”

In one Petaluma editorial by S.H. Olmsted, he called the car, “Unquestionably, the greatest advance made in transportation. The progress of the industry has been encouraging and they (U.S. autos), compare with the best European makes.” He continued, “Autos are likely to play an important part in military operations too. The signal corps just purchased three of these.”

But the auto-evolution was not exactly smooth. In 1903, it was announced in a Marin County newspaper that the conservative Rev. Crosby had asked the Board of Supervisors to enact an ordinance excluding autos from Marin County.

“It has its drawbacks and limitations,” he said of the car. “It will maim people. It has a future, but it’s place is not in Marin.”

In ‘04, the Santa Rosa Republican ran an article headlined “Auto For The Horticulturalist: Luther Burbank to become initiated into the mysteries of the horseless carriage.” That vehicle was an Oldsmobile Runabout. 1903 also saw the first transcontinental auto trip across the country from San Francisco to New York City. It took 63 days.

By 1905, there were 6,500 autos, trucks and motorcycles here in California, but road and street construction lagged behind. A new composition of crushed rock and oil was called “macadam” and helped smooth things out.

In Petaluma, it was announced, “Mr. Van Bebber had his wife for a ride in the automobile of his own construction, in the 4th of July Parade.” But then, as a sign of the times to come, a local headline said, in all caps, ”MEETS WITH DISASTER,“ then, “J.H. Lewis in auto wreck, loses life. Was going 8 miles per hour and machine became unmanageable and struck a stone.”

At the time, Sonoma County officials were aggressively debating the speed of automobiles, suggesting that automobile speed on the highways should not be less than 10 mph and that autos should stop at the signal of a raised hand from any persons driving horses. Also, it said that cars “must carry one rear lamp showing a red light.”

This was because there was almost no road lighting anywhere.

But by 1906, The Auto Club of California began placing road signs on streets and even giving out maps. And San Francisco’s Pioneer Auto Co. was advertising in our Petaluma Courier that year, “Selling Wintons, Oldsmobiles, Thomas Flyers, Mercedes and Racines.” Their slogan: “Wise men study various autos before they buy. We are selling to such wise men.”

Mainly “wise men”, with money, I would suspect.

In 1908, Henry Ford put out his “Model T” for $850 bucks ($25,000 today) and initiated something called “Mass Production,” to great world-wide fanfare. He sold 10,000 “T”s by1910, the same year the California Highway Act provided 18 million bucks for the construction and improvement of our roads and streets. A decent road then cost about $10,000 a mile to build.

In other news of 1899, both the Opel and Fiat Motor Cos. opened in Europe, U.S. Congress approved something they called “Voting Machines,” Germany’s Bayer Co. patented the Aspirin, the Bronx Zoo opened in New York City and the world’s first Zeppelin took to the skies.

Meanwhile, here in good ol’ Sonoma County, something called “resorts” were popping up then. Our great climate and agriculture – including Sonoma County wine grapes – were encouraging Swiss, German, Italian and Portuguese emigrants to take note and build hostels and wineries here.

Oh yeah, one more item: the chicken industry was getting going here too then, and that was the start of one more big hot trend for the world.

We were once again all a-twitter over that, as well.

Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes, and was Petaluma’s Good Egg in 1985. “Petaluma’s Past” runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach Skip at SkipSommer31@gmail.com.