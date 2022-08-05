When Petaluma turned 100

Skip Sommer

The date was April 12, 1958, 64 years ago, and our community was ready to rock.

A Chamber of Commerce bulletin bragged, “The soil is rich, the sun is warm, the people are friendly, and the breeze moves in gently every evening from the nearby Pacific Ocean. Petalumans would not want to live elsewhere.”

The bulletin continued its description of Petaluma, saying, “It has government, social services, organized recreation, protection from fire and crime and a well-organized municipal corporation. The industrial future is even brighter than its prosperous present and past.”

At the time, Petaluma had a population of 13,500. The town boasted 19 churches, three hotels, two trailer parks, one high school, a hospital w/50 beds, one library and (get this), “An average of 300 new homes built every year, ranging in price from $8,000 to $20,000.” Petaluma could also claim, “a nine-hole golf course, eight parks, a yacht club, four tennis courts, two public pools and “the latest modern sewage facilities.”

Petaluma’s famed egg business brought in $17 million that year (that‘s $170 million today), and poultry meat netted another $5 million. Some memorable businesses were Sunset Line & Twine on Lakeville St., which had purchased their huge building from Carlson-Currier Silk Mills in 1944, Bundeson’s Seed Supplies, the Petaluma Co-operative Creamery on Baker St., George Tomasini Hardware, DiCarli Bros. Butane (still with us at 423 Wilson St.), the U.S. Bakery at 141 Main St., the Casa Grande Motel (also on Main, with the slogan: “George Washington never slept here!”), Bob Acorne’s Union Service at 123 3rd St., Milt and Betty Lund’s Drive-in at the corner of 3rd Street (now Petaluma Blvd. So.) and I Street, Uncle Ed’s Toy Circus on Main Street and Perry’s Trailer Village on Lakeville.

The year 1958 was an eventful one worldwide, as Fidel Castro began his attack upon Havana Cuba, Alaska became a State and NASA was founded. Russia’s Sputnik satellite disintegrated upon re-entry from space and we sent up our first solar power equipped satellite. Also that year, The Nautilus became the first vessel to navigate the North Pole under the ice, “Bridge On The River Kwai” won best picture, the very conservative John Birch Society was founded (we had a branch here), and both the Hula Hoop and Super Glue hit the market. And, in Iran, the Shah divorced his wife, Soraya, because (he said), she was “unable to provide him with heirs.” Meanwhile, the hot novel of the year was Vladimir Nobakov’s “Lolita,” and in Sonoma County, Cartoonist Charles Schulz (for the first time), had Snoopy dozing on top of his dog house.

64 years ago, the U.S. was in a recession, which had started via a very high cost of living, due mostly to food prices (Sound familiar?) However in California, our Governor Goodwin Knight boasted that we had the best state economy in the nation, while in Petaluma we were enthusiastically reaching out to electronics, research and manufacturing firms to locate here. We even had a new General Plan underway to facilitate that. Our Main Street’s name was changed that year to Petaluma Boulevard as it was thought that would attract a few more shoppers back downtown, drawing people in from the new Hwy. 101, which had caused some business loss here.

A Petaluma campaign to acquire a boat harbor on the river was led by jeweler Bob McLaughlin, and County Supervisors had devised a plan for 334 berths, a restaurant and a clubhouse. It would be years, however, before that happened. Columnist Bob Wells opined, “Our waterfront is just a hodgepodge of rotting pilings. Actually, it’s shabby!”

A major flood hit our community that same year, wiping out some of those pilings and inundating many of our streets.

Both 1858 and 1958 were significant years for our town, with the progress made in those 100 years carefully crafted by a lot of good people. Fortunately, we are still blessed with those kind of leaders today.

Now, if only we could only solve the drought problem.

Skip Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes, and was Petaluma’s Good Egg in 1985. “Petaluma’s Past” runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. You can reach Skip at SkipSommer31@gmail.com.