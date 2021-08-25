Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

This Frontier Needs Heroes

This Frontier Needs Heroes is the moniker of Brad Lauretti, an award-winning singer-songwriter who has spent the past 10 years playing shows all over the world. Brad’s concerts “run the gamut” from humor, hedonism, activism and heartbreaking sadness. Stitching folk-rock anthems to indie folk heartbreakers, This Frontier Needs Heroes adds flares of psychedelic and alt-country, and even brings some straight up storytelling - and it all happens in a single song. Catch the magic at Lagunitas Taproom Stage on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

Stella Heath and Bandjango Trio

A wild-around-the-edges musical experience melding French Gypsy jazz, New Orleans jazz, global traditional and folk, the Bandjango Trio are fronted by Penngrove vocalist Stella Heath. Featuring guitar player Ian Sherer and Skyler Stover on standup bass, with a French-inspired global panoply of sounds spotlighting Heath’s magnetic vocals and the band’s tight rhythms, the trio plays Friday, July 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Cafe. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Iron Front and Witchmelter

Death metal is back at the Phoenix, with a big show headlined by East Bay band Iron Front. Opening are the similarly face-scorching Witchmelter, Mutate and Baktun. For the uninformed, here is how Wikipedia defines Death Metal. "An extreme sub-genre of heavy metal music. It typically employs heavily distorted and low-tuned guitars, played with techniques such as palm muting and tremolo picking; deep growling vocals, aggressive, powerful drumming featuring double kick and blast beat techniques, minor keys or atonality, abrupt tempo, key, and time signature changes, and chromatic chord progressions. The lyrical themes of death metal may include slasher film-style violence, political conflict, religion, nature, philosophy, true crime and science fiction.“ Aug. 28, beginning at 8 p.m. 229 Water St. Tickets $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

The Chuck Sher Trio

Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher is performing weekly in Putnam Plaza, with his celebrated trio featuring some of the best musicians in the Bay Area. The music plays 1-3:30 p.m., and diners at The Speakeasy have the best view.