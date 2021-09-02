Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Dirty Red Barn

Toe-tapping, mood-lifting tunes served up with a blend of country twang and folk-rock fever. That’s what listeners get with a laid-back set of American-fueled tunes from the locally-based Dirty Red Barn. Catch the magic at Lagunitas Taproom Stage on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 4:20 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo

On Friday, Sept. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe welcomes Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain, performing vocal-driven, piano-woven jazz, rock, pop and blues interpretations of your favorite songs. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Burnt!

Playing a psychedelic and soulful blend of reggae, ska, punk and hip-hop, Burnt! was inspired by the DIY artist subculture. Surf their groovy vibe this Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

Fidel Rueda and others

Fans of Latin pop will get an entertaining earful on Sunday, Sept. 5 when Fidel Rueda, Jorge Medina, Banda Machos and and Banda Maguey come to the Petaluma Speedway at the Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Born in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Fidel learned to play on his father’s accordion. For tickets contact Sonoma-Marinfair.org.