Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Solid Air

Performing for almost 30 years, Solid Air delights audiences with its wide-variety performances from Cajun to classic rock tunes. Hear the band KPFA-FM radio has called, “One of North Bay’s brightest gems.” Catch the magic at Lagunitas Taproom Stage on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 4:20 p.m. 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

Spike Sike’s Awesome Hotcakes

On Friday, Sept. 10, Spike Sikes’ Awesome Hotcakes play Riverfront Cafe. The music Spike and the band plays goes by many names. Soul. Swing. Rhythm & Blues. Jazz. Jump. It hits the spot, and has you grinning from ear to ear. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. www.riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Derek Irving & His Combo

The summer might be ending, but the music continues in Penngrove. This Saturday, Sept. 11, the Penngrove Market’s Saturday music series presents Derek Irving & His Combo, playing rock ‘n roll, rockabilly, roots and rhythm and blues from 5-7 p.m. Penngrove Market, 10070 Main St., in Penngrove.

SUNDAY

Chris James and the Showdowns

Playing Americana rock music that melts hearts and shakes bottoms, Chris James, backed up by his killer band the Showdowns, pours grit, emotion and autobiographical experience into music that is reminiscent of ‘70s folk rock and the great Americana singer-songwriters. Sunday, Sept. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.