Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Levi Lloyd

On Thursday, July 1, the acclaimed blues musician Levi Lloyd will be performing live, outdoors in the Beer Garden at downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo

On Friday, July 2, starting at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe welcomes Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain, performing vocal-driven, piano-woven jazz, rock, pop abd blues interpretations of your favorite songs. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Aly Rose Trio

The Aly Rose Trio is a Sonoma County-based musical group with a diverse sound primarily focused on jazz/pop fusion. Check them out on Saturday, July 3, at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., from 4-6 p.m. Find the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

The Chuck Sher Trio

Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher is performing weekly in Putnam Plaza, with his celebrated trio with a shifting roster featuring some of the best musicians in the Bay Area and beyond. On Sunday, June 26, catch Randy Vincent on guitar, Kendrick Freeman on drums, and Chuck Sher on bass. The music plays 1-3:30 p.m., and diners at The Speakeasy have the best view.