Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Sean Parnell and South County

This road-tested quartet of seasoned blues players will roll into Petaluma on Thursday, July 8, playing from 5-8 p.m. in the Beer Garden at downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

FRIDAY

Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes

On Friday, July 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe welcomes back Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes, described as having a sound that’s classic and simple, hits the spot, and has audiences grinning from ear to ear. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Ricky Ray

Sonoma County’s Ricky Ray has been singing the blues, along with some serious soul and rock ’n roll, all of his life. He’ll be strutting his stuff this Saturday, July 10, on the Twin Oaks Roadhouse outdoor patio, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse is in Penngrove, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

The Rhythm Drivers

Playing high-energy retro vintage rock and lively blues, the Rhythm Drivers draw from jump, swamp, Chicago, and boogie music, with a little bit of sexy swing for good measure, to create its own dynamic rock-infused style. Catch up to them this Sunday in the Beer Garden at Petaluma’s Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St. Sunday, July 11, 1-4 p.m.