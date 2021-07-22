Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Coast Highway

Sonoma County’s Coast Highway is a powerhouse trio fronted by singer-songwriter Rick Carlson, along with Jason Villa on bass and mandolin and Ryan Barrett on guitar. The threesome plays the best and favorite rock, blues and country with a smattering of Americana (and Carlson’s ear-grabbing original songs). Catch them Thursday, July 22 beginning 5:30 p.m., outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. Reservations recommended at AdobeRoadWInery.com.

FRIDAY

Bandjango Trio

A wild-around-the-edges musical experience melding French Gypsy jazz, New Orleans jazz, global traditional and folk, the Bandjango Trio are fronted by Penngrove vocalist Stella Heath. Featuring guitar player Ian Sherer and Skyler Stover on standup bass, with a French-inspired global panoply of sounds spotlighting Heath’s magnetic vocals and the band’s tight rhythms, the trio plays Friday, July 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Cafe. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

The Beer Scouts

Made up of Rob Ruiz (12 string bass/vocals), Howard Vatcher (guitar/vocals) and Kenny Susan (drums, vocals), the Beer Scouts are a San Francisco Bay Area power trio that defines raw rock and roll: guitar, bass, drums… and someone screaming over it! In the mood for some straight-ahead rock and roll, influenced by artists like the Beatles, Brownsville Station, Cheap Trick and the Smithereens? Grab a table and a beer on Saturday, July 24, from 5-8 p.m. in the Beer Garden at downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

Dave Chapman

Sonoma County’s Dave Chapman is originally from Southern California’s Inland Empire, but has made Wine Country his home since 2016. He’ll be playing a rich assortment of tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s on Sunday, July 25, on the Twin Oaks Roadhouse outdoor patio, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse is in Penngrove, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com