Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Sebastian Saint James

Petaluma’s Sebastian Saint James is a singer-songwriter (and founding member of The Highway Poets) who has built a solid following with his powerful vocals, humorously truthful and ear-catching songs, and a musicianship that, when playing solo (with the help of some clever looping machinery) borders on the mind boggling. See for yourself on Thursday, July 29 beginning 5:30 p.m., outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. Reservations recommended at AdobeRoadWinery.com.

FRIDAY

The Familiar Strangers

Playing an Americana grab-bag of music from western swing to country, bluegrass, folk, blues and even a little bit of gypsy jazz, the Familiar Strangers generate a big response from audiences with friendly banter and a super responsive approach to requests from audience members.Their musical palette runs from Asleep at the Wheel and Django Reinhardt to Ry cooder/John Hiatt and more. Check them out Friday, July 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Cafe. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

The Soulshake

They are a Northern California-based reggae/rock band spreading good vibes through memorable, entertaining and wholly danceable, music. They recently rocked the river at Bands on the Basin. They are hip, hot and ready to rock. They are the Soulshake and they are coming this weekend to downtown Petaluma’s Brewster’s Beer Garden. Grab a table and a beer on Saturday, July 24, from 5-8 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

The Chuck Sher Trio

Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher has been performing weekly in Putnam Plaza, near The Speakeasy restaurant, along with his celebrated and eclectically amorphous trio, featuring an ever-shifting roster of the best musicians in the Bay Area and beyond. On Sunday, Aug. 1, it’s going to be the legendary Art Khu on piano, Michael Aragon on drums, and Chuck Sher on bass. The music - mostly an delightful assortment of classic jazz, pop and Broadway standards, plays from 1-3:30 p.m. — and those dining at The Speakeasy have the best view.