Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Chappy and Friends

Petaluma’s Chris Chappell (aka Chappy), of The Incubators, invites some musical friends to join him for an evening of folk-rock tunes and harmonic camaraderie. Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd N.

FRIDAY

Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo

On Friday, Aug. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe welcomes Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain, performing vocal-driven, piano-woven jazz, rock, pop and blues interpretations of your favorite songs. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Burnt

The band known as Burnt plays a psychedelic and soulful blend of reggae, ska, punk and hip-hop. Founded in 2003 and inspired by the DIY artist subculture, this California-based band has independently produced 10 albums of original music. Surf their groovy vibe this Saturday, Aug. 7 at Brewster’s Beer Garden. Grab a table and a beer on Saturday, July 24, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

The Chuck Sher Trio

Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher has been performing weekly in Putnam Plaza, near The Speakeasy restaurant, along with his celebrated and eclectically amorphous trio, featuring an ever-shifting roster of the best musicians in the Bay Area and beyond. On Sunday, Aug. 8, it’s going to be Morris Acevedo on guitar, Kendrick Freeman on drums, and Chuck Sher on bass. The music — mostly a delightful assortment of classic jazz, pop and Broadway standards, plays from 1-3:30 p.m. — and those dining at The Speakeasy have the best view.