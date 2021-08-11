Where is the live music in Petaluma?

THURSDAY

Chappy and Friends

Petaluma’s Chris Chappell (aka Chappy), of The Incubators, invites some musical friends to join him for an evening of folk-rock tunes and harmonic camaraderie. Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd N.

FRIDAY

Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes

Ready for some classic musical mood elevation? On Friday, Aug. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe welcomes back Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes, a band that frequently inspires audiences to say, “No one is making this kind of music anymore!” A blend of soul, swing, rhythm & blues, jazz and jump, the hotcakes have a sound that’s classic Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

The Jewuets

It’s back. The Penngrove Market’s Saturday music series has returned, with a different local band appearing every Saturday night from 5-7 p.m. This weekend, it’s The Jewuets, featuring musicians from Royal Jelly Jive. Penngrove Market, 10070 Main St., in Penngrove.

SUNDAY

Coast Highway

Sonoma County’s Coast Highway, a trio fronted by singer-songwriter Rick Carlson, along with Jason Villa on bass and mandolin and Ryan Barrett on guitar, plays favorite rock, blues, country (and Tom Petty) with a smattering of Americana, and Carlson’s ear-grabbing original songs. Catch them this Sunday, Aug. 15, 1-4 p.m. at Brewster’s Beer Garden. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.