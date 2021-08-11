Subscribe

Where is the live music in Petaluma?

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 11, 2021, 5:00AM

THURSDAY

Chappy and Friends

Petaluma’s Chris Chappell (aka Chappy), of The Incubators, invites some musical friends to join him for an evening of folk-rock tunes and harmonic camaraderie. Speakeasy, 139 Petaluma Blvd N.

FRIDAY

Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes

Ready for some classic musical mood elevation? On Friday, Aug. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe welcomes back Spike’s Awesome Hotcakes, a band that frequently inspires audiences to say, “No one is making this kind of music anymore!” A blend of soul, swing, rhythm & blues, jazz and jump, the hotcakes have a sound that’s classic Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

The Jewuets

It’s back. The Penngrove Market’s Saturday music series has returned, with a different local band appearing every Saturday night from 5-7 p.m. This weekend, it’s The Jewuets, featuring musicians from Royal Jelly Jive. Penngrove Market, 10070 Main St., in Penngrove.

SUNDAY

Coast Highway

Sonoma County’s Coast Highway, a trio fronted by singer-songwriter Rick Carlson, along with Jason Villa on bass and mandolin and Ryan Barrett on guitar, plays favorite rock, blues, country (and Tom Petty) with a smattering of Americana, and Carlson’s ear-grabbing original songs. Catch them this Sunday, Aug. 15, 1-4 p.m. at Brewster’s Beer Garden. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

